“Fairly Struggled Growing Up”: Tyron Smith on Family’s Janitorial Business

Tyron Smith may have made his name as a star offensive weapon now, but he has humble roots. The veteran left tackle didn’t grow up with money or privilege and had to work hard even as a child.

Smith’s family had a janitorial business, where he started working quite young. Considering he also started playing football at a young age, the Jets tackle’s life has been anything but easy. Reminiscing about his days working for his family business, Tyron described how that instilled the work ethic in him that he has today.

Speaking to ‘The Jets Official Podcast,’ he remembered how he started helping out at a very young age, accompanying his mom and stepdad at the time to jobs in different cities. He further highlighted his determination to be the best at anything he decided to do. As he put it, “If I had to clean windows, I was gonna be the best window cleaner out there.” Detailing his rough childhood he said,

“We took a lot of pride in what we did…but the pay wasn’t great. We fairly struggled growing up but for me, I knew if we did this job well, we’ll get another job.”

Starting high school, Smith started being more involved in football, but would still accompany his parents to the cleaning jobs, detailing how that left no time in his schedule to rest.

However, these experiences in his childhood molded him to be the hard worker he is today. His work ethic has helped him not only be a star offensive weapon but also a future Hall of Famer, who is now part of the elite offense put together in New York to protect star QB Aaron Rodgers.

Tyron Smith’s $6.5 Million Deal to Protect Rodgers’ Blind Side

The 2023 Jets offense was a disaster, allowing the fourth-most sacks in the league. Mix in an aging quarterback with that awful protection, and the Jets had a disaster on their hands as their star QB exited the season after four snaps. Luckily, the franchise saw its ‘Achilles’ heal and fixed the offense this season.

One of the best decisions they took in that regard is signing veteran tackle Tyron Smith, who will be tasked with protecting Rodgers’ blind side. And he came at the discounted price of just $6.5 million. After spending 13 seasons with the Cowboys, money is no longer a priority for the veteran, who wants to close out his career with at least one Super Bowl in his back pocket.

Luckily for him, if his Super Bowl aspirations come true, he will have double the reason to celebrate, with his compensation going up to $13 million. Tyron Smith has come a long way from his days cleaning windows and carpets. And so whether he is able or not to achieve this ultimate milestone, he still has a lot to be proud of.