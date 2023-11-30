Tyreek Hill Going 1v1 Against Sauce Gardner in Fortnite Produces Top Notch Streaming Content

Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill is a dominant force in their offense. However, the NFL star has another passion that he holds close to heart: gaming. We have witnessed several hilarious moments from his Fortnite stream, even his friendly banter with stream-sniper ‘Peely’, who doesn’t seem to give Hill a break.

Hill was recently seen facing off against Sauce Gardner, the star cornerback for the New York Jets. Their 1v1 certainly caught the attention of the fans as the Dolphins WR showcased his insane building and editing skills.

A video has recently gone viral from Hill and Garner’s Fortnite matchup. Hill had already built his way into high ground, and Gardner wanted to gain an advantage by going through his opponent’s builds and taking the high ground for himself. However, the Dolphins WR didn’t waste this opportunity and flawlessly landed a few shots from his shotgun and SMG, leaving Gardner with a mere 40 HP.

Although Gardner made his way to the high ground, Hill soon chased after him and broke his build. Hill then went on to one-shot the Jets’ CB with a shotgun, leaving fans flabbergasted.

As the video commentator excitedly narrates, “Can Tyreek catch up and take the lead here? Sauce is playing like an absolute b*tch right now, trying to maintain and not drop on his wall. Tyreek chops him out.” It’s evident this isn’t just a game; it’s a sporting event in its own right.

The fan reactions are worth reading. A user commented, “You own Sauce Fraudner.”

Another one wrote, “Guess Sauce couldn’t find something to grab.”

A Gardner fan came into his defense, writing, “You might have Fortnite, but Sauce would have his way with you on Warzone.”

Lastly, this fan commented, “Da Cheeta.”

Cheetah is making strides at the gridiron, but he surely has plans for a gaming future. As he keeps dominating game after game, it wouldn’t be any surprise.

Tyreek Hill Has Future Plans for Gaming

The Dolphins WR’s love for gaming is not just a passion; it is also a plan for his future. Recently, in an interview, Hill explained his wish to spend 10 seasons with the league before transitioning to a gaming career.

This aim is not just about games; Hill is planning to dive into the commercial enterprise and the creative side of the gaming industry. Having already made a sizable impact in football, Hill, at 29, now specializes in constructing a legacy within the gaming world.

He further talked about planning to form a team of content creators and players. This plan, which is in its initial stages, looks much more successful and interesting in the upcoming future.

Tyreek Hill’s involvement in Fortnite and his future ambitions show a trend that’s becoming popular among athletes. They’re not just happy with being great at their sport; they’re also venturing into new areas and making a mark there.