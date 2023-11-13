“Don’t Do It”: Chad Johnson Gives Aaron Rodgers a Valuable Piece of Advice As Jets QB Desires An Early Return

Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson recently shared valuable advice for the New York Jets’ quarterback, Aaron Rodgers. Despite suffering an Achilles tear in Week 1, Rodgers persists in his quest to return this season.

In a recent interview with TMZ, Johnson expressed admiration for Rodger’s resilience. However, Ochocinco cautioned against the risk, opining that it might not be worthwhile for A-Rod to make a comeback this year.

Chad Johnson commends Aaron Rodgers for his remarkable healing and rehab efforts, acknowledging the quarterback’s record-breaking pace. However, the former NFL star advises the sidelined QB against a hasty return from a torn Achilles, drawing from his 11-year NFL career. Despite not experiencing the injury himself, Johnson’s caution stems from witnessing other players face similar challenges.

“What Aaron’s doing is commendable.” He added, “But no, don’t come back. You’ll hurt yourself.”

The former wide receiver was urging Rodgers to focus on preparing for the next year and emphasized the potential risks of a premature comeback, even with technological advancements.

“Coming back right now, to me, I would think it would be pointless,” John said. “You’re going to re-injure yourself — despite the advancement in technology and some of the studies that they’ve done for him to be able to come back as fast as he has. Don’t do it.”

Aaron Rodgers Eyes Historic Mid-December Comeback Amid Recovery

Throughout the season, the four-time MVP has teased a remarkably swift recovery from a Week 1 Achilles tear. Rodgers, taking a bold step, confirmed to NBC on Sunday that he’s eyeing a mid-December return.

Rodgers’ rapid progress in walking and throwing, coupled with the innovative “speed bridge” procedure during his surgery, hints at a potential comeback on Dec. 17 against the Dolphins in Week 15. While discussing his rehab on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Rodgers remains consistently ahead of schedule, instilling confidence despite occasional uncertainty about his immediate availability, per CBS Sports.

Pro Football Talks’ Mike Florio, drawing from a reliable source, suggests that Aaron Rodgers is most likely to return at the start of OTAs in 2024. According to informed estimates, this projection aligns with traditional Achilles rehab timelines, requiring nine to 12 months of recovery.

Considering Rodgers’ surgery in September, returning in April would mark seven months post-operation. However, Florio underscores the potential impact of the Jets’ performance on Rodgers’ comeback, emphasizing the quarterback’s condition being linked to New York’s playoff prospects.

Nevertheless, Aaron Rodgers contemplates a historic mid-December return, defying the odds with rapid progress and technological innovation. Chad Johnson’s seasoned counsel echoes caution, emphasizing the potential pitfalls of a premature comeback. As Rodgers balances resilience and risk, the anticipation for his return intertwines with the Jets‘ playoff aspirations.