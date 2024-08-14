mobile app bar

Vikings Fans Left in Shambles Over JJ McCarthy's Latest Update on Inury

Anushree Gupta
Published

Vikings Fans Left In Shambles On JJ McCarthy’s Latest Development On a “Torn Meniscus”

Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings first round draft pick JJ McCarthy throws out the ceremonial first pitch in a game between the Minnesota Twins and Tampa Bay Rays at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

JJ McCarthy’s debut year has taken a troubling turn. Being a guy who had just led Michigan to their first national championship since 1997 with a cannon of an arm, there was a lot of hype around the Vikings QB. But that excitement turned to concern for fans with the news of a troubling injury.

During his preseason debut, McCarthy threw for 188 yards and two touchdowns. However, he was suddenly sent to the sideline with a torn meniscus in his right knee. The injury, which surfaced after he complained of knee soreness following practice, will require surgery, leaving his NFL debut in limbo.

Now that the exact timeline for his return is uncertain, as the extent of the meniscus damage is still unknown, the situation seems rather grim for the Minnesota Vikings.

As the news broke, Vikings fans flooded social media with reactions ranging from disappointment to outright despair. Many feel gutted, as the hopes of seeing McCarthy as the franchise’s new face seem slim. With Kirk Cousins long gone and McCarthy injured right at the dawn of the season, the team might struggle to find stability at the quarterback position.

There is only hope as fans await further updates. Vikings supporters can only hold their breath and hope for a speedy recovery for their would-be star quarterback, though McCarthy still has high spirits.

McCarthy injured but hopeful to recover soon

McCarthy was on a roll, showing off his skills in a promising preseason debut. But he hit an unexpected bump, which Coach Kevin O’Connell described as “routine soreness” but turned out to be much worse. After the tests and confirmations, McCarthy will remain away from the field indefinitely, putting a damper on what was supposed to be his breakout moment.

However, as the ever-calm quarterback that McCarthy is, he took to social media to reassure fans, writing:

Just how long he will be sidelined can only be ascertained once his surgery is done. Meanwhile, Sam Darnold, who was QB1 during training camp, will continue working with the offense and will most likely lead the team against the Giants in Week 1.

Anushree Gupta

Anushree Gupta

Anushree Gupta is an NFL sports journalist for The SportsRush. She has been deeply immersed in American football for over a year. Her passion for football led her to transition into sports journalism. Previously a freelancer, she contributed her writing skills to various sports, including golf, basketball, and baseball. In 2023, she joined the Sportsrush NFL Division, channeling her enthusiasm into covering NFL news. She has authored over 900 articles and developed a deep connection with the sport. Anushree is a Philly fan, though she makes one exception for Tom Brady!

