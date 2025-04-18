NFL Analyst Jokes J.J. McCarthy Will Help the Vikings Reach 9 Super Bowls; Cites Tom Brady’s Michigan Jersey Example

“I think the last quarterback to win in overtime against Alabama was none other than Tom Brady. I’ve said it before, but right here, this is the greatest quarterback in University of Michigan history,” Jim Harbaugh had famously compared J.J. McCarthy to Tom Brady after the Wolverines’ Rose Bowl win over Alabama in 2024.

It seems clear Harbaugh recognizes similar qualities and the potential for McCarthy to develop into one of the league’s elite quarterbacks. The good news for McCarthy is that so do many others.

Now, without having played a single snap in the NFL, he is still drawing comparisons to the GOAT. Paul Farrington, producer of ‘What’s Wright?’ with Nick Wright, thinks J.J. is a legitimate contender to have a career like Brady’s.

“What I love the most about McCarthy is the approach that he has. Obviously you need talent. But I love the mentality. I love the way J.J. is a student of the game. His approach to everything is very detail-oriented,” he said on The Paul Farrington Show.

Is it a little premature to be comparing McCarthy to Brady even before he’s played a single snap? Even if it’s just to say they have a similar work ethic?

Yes. Yes, it is. And that’s why Farrington’s guest Robert “Ziggy” Ziegler couldn’t help but poke fun at him by making a bizarre prediction about McCarthy’s future with the Vikings.

“I’m gonna give you a simple analysis of how what Paul just said makes sense. How many Super Bowls did Brady go to? 10. What number did he wear at Michigan? 10. What number did McCarthy wear at Minnesota? 9. So, he’s gonna take the Vikings to 9 Super Bowls.”

It is simply too early to be making any kind of predictions about McCarthy right now. Was he a great quarterback in college? Yes. Does he have a great work ethic? Sure. But lots of quarterbacks have entered the league with these same expectations and then crashed and burned.

Caleb Williams entered the league as the number one overall pick, and just look how his first season with the Bears went. It’s not only premature to be making these comparisons but also unfair to be putting that kind of pressure on a young and promising athlete. What do you think?