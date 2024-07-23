Vikings Fans ‘Up in Arms’ After Another QB Gets Favored to Get More Reps Than JJ McCarthy

JJ McCarthy has had a rough start to his NFL journey. Over the last few weeks, he has witnessed the passing away of a teammate [Khyree Jackson] and a friend [Andre Seldon Jr.]. To make matters worse for his personal life, rumors now suggest that Sam Darnold is slated to be the QB1 for the team, a complete 360 from the initial expectations.

Advertisement

After the 2024 NFL Draft, McCarthy, along with Jayden Daniels, Caleb Williams, and Drake Maye, were considered the flag-bearers of the next generation of QBs. While the first three in the list have their QB1 position nailed, McCarthy’s positions seems to be on shaky ground.

According to recent rumors, former Jet now Viking, Sam Darnold, has been preferred in training camp and will receive the majority of first-team reps instead of McCarthy, who was expected to be the solution to the Vikings’ QB woes.

Ever since the news from the grapevine became public, the Minnesota faithful have been baffled and have taken to social media to share their two cents. See for yourselves:

Can’t be good for JJ — Yourfavguy (@brownitsdown761) July 22, 2024

Who? — ECLECTIC POSTER (@EclecticPoster) July 22, 2024

The others, meanwhile, were pleased with the rumored decision, arguing that a rookie like JJ needs to spend time on the bench and not rush in immediately.

Hey do what you have to do. Don’t rush JJ McCarthy no shame not playing the first half of the season. He will play this year and Kevin O will help him along. — Jay (@Exnasa1) July 22, 2024

That makes sense, JJ needs at least half a season to sit — oogabooga〽️ (@OogaBooga7118) July 22, 2024

The rival fans, on the other hand, began their celebratory runs, believing there was now one less team in the competition. Similarly, Vikings fans also wondered if having McCarthy as a backup was the plan, then their team should have used their first-round pick on another position.

Regardless, what’s done is done. From the looks of it and by the HC Kevin O’Connell’s statement, Sam Darnold seems to be the man for the Vikings this season. But the question is, is he up for the job?

A Huge Chance for Sam Darnold

Darnold burst onto the NFL scene when he was drafted as the third overall pick by the Jets in 2018. Similar to JJ, expectations were high for the rookie out of USC. Unfortunately, he couldn’t meet the lofty standards set for him. His statistically best season with the Jets saw him record 19 TDs and over 3,000 yards.

As expected, these numbers aren’t enough from a starting QB, and thus began his journeyman career as a backup. Darnold eventually found himself as Brock Purdy’s backup at the 49ers last season. After the year-long stint, the Vikings signed him for a year-long contract after Kirk Cousin’s exit. Many saw Darnold’s entry as yet another depth signing, however, the latest reports have rightly baffled a few.

While it might seem a bit unfair for McCarthy right now, it’s important to note that Darnold was a huge prospect in his rookie years, which is why he was drafted so high. The talent is clearly there, and that’s why teams like the Panthers, 49ers, and now the Vikings have given him a chance.

With the Vikings, Sam undeniably has the last, and possibly the biggest, chance of his career in front of him. With a fan-favorite quality QB in JJ McCarthy as backup, this will truly be a defining season for him.