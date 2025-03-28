Shilo Sanders Reveals Why He Isn’t Quoting His 40-Yard Dash Time Before His Pro Day Performance

Shilo Sanders’ NFL dreams took a massive hit when his name was left off the Combine invite list. But instead of dwelling on the snub, Deion Sanders’ son shifted his focus to Colorado’s Pro Day—his best shot at impressing NFL scouts and GMs.

Determined to make the most of this chance, Sanders has gone all in on his preparation, even bringing in Zybek Sports—the official equipment provider for the NFL Combine—to Boulder. Through his YouTube vlogs, the Colorado Buffs safety has been giving fans a glimpse into his preparation for the biggest job interview of his life.

Despite documenting almost every aspect of the grind, there’s one thing Shilo has been tight-lipped about—his 40-yard dash time.

During his appearance on Deion Sanders Jr.’s latest vlog, the Buffs safety, who was practicing at the Boulder facility, explained why he won’t talk about his 40-yard time.

“I’m not going to quote what I run,” Sanders said. “I don’t want to be like old dude from Texas, then they going to get on my a**.”

So who is this “dude” Shilo’s referring to? It’s none other than NFL-bound Texas Longhorns wide receiver Isaiah Bond. For those out of the loop, the WR made headlines before the NFL Combine by boldly predicting he would run 4.20 seconds in the 40-yard dash, thereby breaking Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy’s 4.21s record from last year.

But when the time came, reality hit hard. Bond clocked a 4.39—still blazing fast, but nowhere near the record-breaking mark he had hyped up. Even worse, 17 other players ran faster times at the Combine, including his Texas teammate, Matthew Golden.

Naturally, Bond was subject to trolling and criticism from the NFL fans. Well aware of it, Shilo Sanders doesn’t want to repeat the same mistake.

That said, the Buffs star has one more reason to stay mum. As per Shilo, different scouts record “different times.”

“I’m not quoting nothing,” he explained. “You know all the scouts get different times. It be after the big tour Pro—I was standing next to the scouts. One scout would get like 4.51, the other scout would get like 4.56, so really ranges.”

Simply put, Shilo Sanders aims to maintain a low profile while working hard. The Safety knows what he can do, how far he can go, and that he’s ready. He wants the numbers to speak for themselves when it matters the most.