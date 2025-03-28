mobile app bar

Shilo Sanders Reveals Why He Isn’t Quoting His 40-Yard Dash Time Before His Pro Day Performance

Suresh Menon
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Colorado Buffalos safety Shilo Sanders (21) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders (21) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Shilo Sanders’ NFL dreams took a massive hit when his name was left off the Combine invite list. But instead of dwelling on the snub, Deion Sanders’ son shifted his focus to Colorado’s Pro Day—his best shot at impressing NFL scouts and GMs.

Determined to make the most of this chance, Sanders has gone all in on his preparation, even bringing in Zybek Sports—the official equipment provider for the NFL Combine—to Boulder. Through his YouTube vlogs, the Colorado Buffs safety has been giving fans a glimpse into his preparation for the biggest job interview of his life.

Despite documenting almost every aspect of the grind, there’s one thing Shilo has been tight-lipped about—his 40-yard dash time.

During his appearance on Deion Sanders Jr.’s latest vlog, the Buffs safety, who was practicing at the Boulder facility, explained why he won’t talk about his 40-yard time.

“I’m not going to quote what I run,” Sanders said. “I don’t want to be like old dude from Texas, then they going to get on my a**.”

So who is this “dude” Shilo’s referring to? It’s none other than NFL-bound Texas Longhorns wide receiver Isaiah Bond. For those out of the loop, the WR made headlines before the NFL Combine by boldly predicting he would run 4.20 seconds in the 40-yard dash, thereby breaking Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy’s 4.21s record from last year.

But when the time came, reality hit hard. Bond clocked a 4.39—still blazing fast, but nowhere near the record-breaking mark he had hyped up. Even worse, 17 other players ran faster times at the Combine, including his Texas teammate, Matthew Golden.

Naturally, Bond was subject to trolling and criticism from the NFL fans. Well aware of it, Shilo Sanders doesn’t want to repeat the same mistake.

That said, the Buffs star has one more reason to stay mum. As per Shilo, different scouts record “different times.”

“I’m not quoting nothing,” he explained. “You know all the scouts get different times. It be after the big tour Pro—I was standing next to the scouts. One scout would get like 4.51, the other scout would get like 4.56, so really ranges.”

Simply put, Shilo Sanders aims to maintain a low profile while working hard. The Safety knows what he can do, how far he can go, and that he’s ready. He wants the numbers to speak for themselves when it matters the most.

About the author

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Suresh Menon is an NFL writer at The SportsRush with over 700 articles to his name. Early in his childhood, Suresh grew up admiring the famed BBC of Juventus making the Italian club his favorite. His love for soccer however soon translated to American football when he came across a Super Bowl performance from his Favourite Bruno Mars. Tom Brady’s performance in the finals left an imprint on him and since then, he has been a die hard Brady fan. Thus his love for the sport combined with his flair for communication is the reason why he decided to pursue sports journalism at The SportsRush. Beyond football, in his free time, he is a podcast host and likes spending time solving the Rubik’s cube.

Share this article

Don’t miss these