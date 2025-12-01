Despite Broncos Leading AFC, 2x SB Champion Doesn’t See Them as Contenders Due to Bo Nix’s Inconsistency

The Denver Broncos got a gutsy 27-26 win in overtime against the Washington Commanders last night, pushing their record to 10-2. They’re atop the AFC and look like a formidable threat to win the Super Bowl. But former two-time champ Damien Woody still can’t take them seriously, citing Bo Nix as a major reason why.

It should be noted that the Broncos have now won nine straight games. After starting the season 1-2, they’ve catapulted themselves into first place with some clutch wins. Of those nine wins, seven have come within just one score, pushing their overall one-score record this season to 8-2.

Despite this run, quarterback Bo Nix hasn’t been rated highly. He has modest stats, boasting 19 TD passes and 2,742 yards, but his completion percentage and QBR are down considerably compared to his rookie season. He’s also been very inconsistent as of late. And it’s for these reasons that Woody can’t get on board with the idea that the Broncos are the best team in the AFC.

“No they’re not [the best team in the AFC] because I don’t trust the quarterback,” Woody stated on Get Up. “We know how great the defense is in Denver. They can rush the passer, all those types of things.”

Denver’s defense hasn’t just been great; it’s been historical. They could potentially break the all-time team sack record in a season this year. They also rank first in defensive categories like red zone defense and third-down defense.

However, Woody just can’t look past Nix and his inconsistencies.

“Bo Nix, it’s like being on a roller coaster. You’re going to get some great moments from Bo Nix. You’re also going to get some head-scratching moments from Bo Nix. I think if he’s more consistent, then I can absolutely say yes. But until then, I’m still a big question mark on Denver,” concluded the analyst.

.@damienwoody doesn’t believe the Broncos are the best team in the AFC because he “doesn’t trust the quarterback” pic.twitter.com/UmVtaOsBRz — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) December 1, 2025

Say what you want about Nix, but he’s been doing enough to get the job done. He’s also still in just his second season as a starting QB. This is to say that inconsistent play should be expected. But if you look past the inconsistencies, Nix has shown flashes of greatness most times.

The Broncos head coach, Sean Payton, has noticed this and believes that Nix is still getting better every week as the season moves on.

“He’s just getting better and better, and we’re operating better,” Payton told the media.

Although what’s really fuelling Denver’s run is its defense. It’s an elite unit that will probably be remembered as one of the best secondaries in NFL history when the season is over.

However, the defense and Nix are about to be tested. In their final five games of the year, four of them are against teams either in the playoffs or in the hunt. So, if they want to prove to the world that they are the league’s team to beat, they need to keep up their winning ways.