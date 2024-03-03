The 2012 Heisman Trophy winner, Johnny Manziel, announced his decision to abstain from attending the annual Heisman Trophy ceremony. The reason for this protest? The NCAA’s refusal to return the Heisman Trophy to Reggie Bush, the former USC star who was stripped of his 2005 award. Underscoring a growing discourse on integrity, values, and the evolving landscape of college athletics, Manziel’s bold stance was articulated through a series of posts on social media platform X.

In a strong and principled stance, Manziel announced his decision to abstain from attending the Heisman Trophy ceremony. This decision stems from his belief that it’s unjust for Reggie Bush not to share that stage with fellow Heisman winners annually.

Highlighting his conviction that Bush truly embodies the spirit of the Heisman, “Do the right thing, @NCAA, the ball is in your court,” Manziel’s call for action was directed at the NCAA, urging them to correct this wrong and restore Bush’s trophy.

Reggie Bush’s Heisman win was revoked following an investigation that uncovered he and his family had received improper benefits while he was at USC. This saga not only led to Bush’s disassociation from USC but also cast a long shadow over his legacy, one that Manziel and many others argue is unjust given the current climate where athletes can now profit from their name, image, and likeness (NIL).

Manziel, known for his electrifying college football career at Texas A&M, further cemented his stance with a follow-up post, highlighting his commitment to higher standards of conduct and integrity, a nod to the values instilled in him during his time in college.

Johnny further emphasizes the importance of morals and values instilled in Texas A&M students from day one. He admitted to overlooking these principles earlier but now pledges to uphold a higher standard, a move he believes may not be understood by everyone, “I will hold myself to a higher standard that will go over a lot of y’all’s heads. Time to get 1% better today.” His commitment to improvement was clear, as he expressed a desire to become better by 1% every day.

Fans Laud Manziel For Taking a Stand

The reactions to Manziel’s stand have been as varied as they are passionate. Some fans have critiqued the move, pointing out the irony in calling for Bush’s reinstatement given the rules in place at the time of his infraction.

A user remarked, “The Heisman trophy was supposed to be awarded to an excellent player on and off the field. With integrity and morals. Reggie broke the rules (at that time). Showing no integrity. Idk how you still have your trophy too .”

Conversely, many have lauded Manziel for his boldness and principled stance. “Standing on business, Johnny Football, much respect,” one fan commented, encapsulating the sentiment of admiration for Manziel’s advocacy. Another supporter highlighted the evolving nature of college sports, suggesting, “I support this notion. Players are paid millions now. Restoring Reggie’s name would be ethical..”

In the midst of this discourse, there’s a recognition of the complexity surrounding the Heisman legacy, with a fan humorously noting, “Sorry, but Archie Griffin IS the Heisman trophy. He has two.” Johnny Manziel’s decision to skip the Heisman ceremony in solidarity with Reggie Bush has certainly stirred up the drama surrounding one of college football’s highest honors. But will his protest actually yield any results?