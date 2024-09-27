Warren Sapp Shares Horrifying Footage From Tampa Bay Amidst Hurricane Helene, Fans Left Concerned

Termed by officials as a potent category 4 hurricane, Helene has certainly shaken things up a bit in Florida. Tampa Bay residents also had to bear the brunt as a high tide has been knocking on their doors and NFL legend Warren Sapp’s video on Instagram is proof of it.

In the last 15 hours, Warren Sapp has sent tremors across his well-wishers’ minds by sharing footage of the situation around him in Tampa Bay.

In the first visual shared by Sapp, the aftereffects of the high tide warning were seen in full effect as roads near the coast were fully submerged in water. The visuals by Sapp also showed a citizen resorting to kayaking to travel across the street.

While the majority of netizens urged the former Defensive Tackle to be safe, few fans however were wondering how Sapp was in Tampa considering his commitments with the Buffs. It is at this moment that the former Bucs player clarified that he is simply sharing the horrifying footage from Tampa for awareness. And since the Buffs are playing UCF this Saturday, the team has already landed in Florida.

The following two visuals shared by Sapp however were more horrifying in nature. The Buffs coach’s footage saw violent waves of the sea almost entering the abode.

The next video shared by Sapp meanwhile was the most horrific of the lot as it showed a home burning vehemently. Sapp informed netizens that it was a warzone-like situation at Davis Island Bridge with no electricity.

“War zone here. National Guard at Davis Island Bridge. No electricity for days,” said Sapp on Instagram.

Fans were naturally left horrified by the visuals shared by Sapp and constantly prayed for the safety of Sapp and the residents of Tampa Bay.

Luckily for Sapp, he was with the Deion Sanders and the Buffs while Helene wreaked havoc in Tampa. In a recent post, he then shared how they were all safe and sound and ready to play.

Warren Sapp gives intel on CU Buffs’ whereabouts

Amidst the chaotic visuals shared by Warren Sapp on his IG, a few fans mistook the footage’s source to be Sapp himself. Fans thus got even more worried as Warren is a permanent fixture of the Buffs cavalry. Thus when fans asked Warren how the boys were doing, the assistant coach let them know that Shedeur & Co were on their “way to practice”.

Once Sapp confirmed his and his players’s safety, netizens lauded the fact that being Florida boys themselves, Deion and Warren’s presence is a big blessing for the Buffs thanks to their expertise in dealing with such weather conditions. The former Bucs tackle simply informed that with Hurricane Helene moving north, they would be safe. “She’s going North. We good!” said Sapp.

While it’s heartening to know the Buffs are safe, Hurricane Helene per recent reports is moving north of Florida and the residents are advised to stay vigilant.