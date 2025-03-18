Deion Sanders Teases a Couple of Blockbuster Additions to His Colorado Coaching Staff

Deion Sanders already has a coaching staff stacked with gold jackets. With Warren Sapp, Marshall Faulk, and Sanders himself, there’s a ton of legendary influence on the Colorado Buffaloes. But the head coach isn’t done yet, as he teased a “couple more” additions to his staff, leaving fans to guess.

Advertisement

That’s right, after hiring another Hall of Famer to the staff last month in Faulk, Deion is contemplating possibly adding a few more. But, he didn’t want to come out and say who they were going to be. “Nah, I don’t hint. I just do it,” he said with his trademark swagger.

Still, he let the reporters in the room know that they would be massively influential.

“We have a couple more of huge moves we’ll probably make this week. Maybe one next week that you’re going to really appreciate the understanding of how wonderful this staff is,” Deion stated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colorado Football (@cubuffsfootball)

The response left fans puzzled about who the new coaches could be. Terrell Owens as the wide receivers coach? Jerry Rice? Emmitt Smith? Ray Lewis? Ed Reed?

There are surely several legendary contacts in Deion’s phone, making it anyone’s guess who he might have lined up for the coaching staff. But his response is typical of who he is.

Coach Prime isn’t going to let the media get the upper hand. Ever… Whether it’s about his coaching staff, recruits, or anything else, he’s a master at controlling the narrative and ensuring no information leaks. It’s a skill he’s come to value in his coaching staff.

“Some of y’all tried to break the story [about Marshall] I ain’t going to call out any names,” Deion said during the interview.

“I called ‘em,” Said Uncle Neele, one of Deion’s staff.

“You knew all along, so thank you for being who you are. Thank you for valuing our relationship,” Deion responded.

Uncle Neele made an Instagram post out of the clip. He talked about in the caption how his father taught him to be more of a confidant than a correspondent. That’s what Deion has come to love about Neele and the rest of his staff. Locker room talk and the behind-the-scenes happenings are usually kept under wraps. And then, as Deion said, tah dah, the new additions suddenly arrive.

All in all, it’s a great lesson for those aspiring to become coaches. Strive to have a great relationship between all staff members, and build it around people who you can trust. Avoid hiring people who have connections to the media. The rest should figure itself out.