“Wash Your Feet”: Chad Johnson & Shannon Sharpe Voice Their Disagreement With Jason Kelce on Hygiene Practices

Former Eagles center Jason Kelce has recently been stirring up attention with his tweets. And it looks like one of his bold statements caught the attention of Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson. During their recent ‘Nightcap’ episode, the two discussed various topics, one of which was Jason and one of his peculiar hygiene habits. It turns out that Kelce is not a fan of washing his feet, and he holds some firm opinions on the matter.

Advertisement

Unc and Ocho spent a good 4-5 minutes on their podcast, talking about a recent tweet from Kelce that went viral. When an “X” user made a slightly weird remark about the older Kelce, tweeting, “Jason Kelce looks like he doesn’t wash his legs or feet,” the former NFL star clapped back, saying,

“What kind of weirdo washes their feet….”

The six-time All-Pro later doubled down and remarked that washing feet is something most people have been convinced to do by “Big Soap.” He even claimed that there are hotspots on one’s body that help maintain cleaner skin. These tweets quickly went viral, and Unc and Ocho later discussed them on their stream.

The duo dived into hygiene practices and how they are consistent with their showers and their general cleanliness. Sharpe even revealed that he takes two showers a day, while Ocho asserted that cleaning one’s entire body, including the feet, is absolutely necessary. Ocho even expressed some disgust and had a message for Kelce:

“When growing up as kids, the first thing you learn is, ‘Make sure you wash your feet. Boy, make sure you wash your feet’.”

Interestingly enough, Jason’s tweet against Big Soap almost looked like it had a hidden message for his younger brother’s teammate, Harrison Butker.

Did Jason Kelce Bash Harrison Butker in His Tweet?

A few days ago, Kansas City kicker Harrison Butker made an extremely controversial statement during his commencement speech at Benedict College. He also mentioned the words ‘diabolical lie’ to point out that women have been fed lies about their lifestyle choices. Intriguingly enough, one of Jason’s tweets had the exact phrase.

According to Bleacher Report, Kelce might have used the words ‘diabolical lie’ when highlighting something as trivial as washing feet, which could be an indication of him mocking Butker. “All of you have been fed diabolical lies,” Jason wrote, which a few fans also took notice of.

““Diabolical lies” is an…interesting turn of phrase I think I’ve heard somewhere before,” said one user.

“Diabolical lies” is an…interesting turn of phrase I think I’ve heard somewhere before — Embiid’s Social Media Advisor (@Team_Hosey) June 1, 2024

While Kelce has not come out and mentioned that he was mocking Butker, there is a chance he might be doing so. It only remains to be seen what the future Hall of Famer will grab everyone’s attention with next.