Former NFL Owner Dan Snyder’s $34.9 Million Donation Goes Up for Sale

A few months before handing over the keys to the Commanders, owner Dan Snyder listed his opulent Potomac mansion for $49 million. Despite the initial price, the lack of interest led to a slashed $34.9 million asking price before ultimately being taken off the market. However, it was for a good cause—a generous donation of the mansion itself to the American Cancer Society, which has recently decided to put it back on the market.

It has been exactly two months since Dan Snyder made the decision to donate his lavish mansion to the nonprofit. But it didn’t garner all the right reactions, with some even speculating if it was only a tax write-off. Yet, at the end of the day, it’s still a generous donation to a great cause, which could fetch the American Cancer Society exactly the slashed asking price of last year. If all things go smoothly, of course.

The nonprofit’s listing agent, Cara Pearlman of Compass, strongly believes the same $34.9 asking price is a steal for anyone looking to snag the Potomac mansion. “The market is different from what it was in the third or fourth quarter (of last year). I think it’s stronger than it was,” she noted, as reported by the Washingtonian.

Notably, the 30,000-square-foot residence is a work of art, featuring a total of five-bedroom suites. There’s also an additional two-bedroom guest house complete with a gatehouse, a kitchen, a six-car garage, and a manager’s house.

The main house is adorned with a 24-foot limestone fireplace, complemented by a posh dining room, a chef’s kitchen, a spa, a club room, a wet bar, a gym, and views of the waterway that will last a lifetime.

A dream house for many, which Dan Snyder acquired back in 2001 for only $8.64 million. But the area expanded over time, as did the price. If the mansion does get snagged off with the asking price, it will turn out to be the largest donation the non-profit has ever received since its inception. Nevertheless, the former Commanders’ owner has not yet become a fan favorite.

Commanders Continue to Correct Dan Snyder’s Blunders in Washington

Over the years, Dan Snyder has embroiled himself in numerous controversies, from suing 125 season-ticket holders to recurring sexual allegations at the workplace. The fanbase surely reminisces about better days in the ’90s. However, things changed for the better after an investment group led by Josh Harris assumed ownership.

Entering the 2024 season with a new era under the helm of head coach Dan Quinn, the franchise is poised to turn the tides. And turn the tides they did during Saturday’s rookie camp.

The newly assigned head man was spotted taking questions with an interesting logo on his t-shirt: a fully black half-sleeved shirt embroidered with ‘Commanders’. Interestingly, a capital ‘W’ sits above it, accompanied by two feathers hanging on the left side, akin to the club’s previous logo.

It instantly got the rumor mill rolling, with fans and pundits alike speculating that it’s a call for a reconnect with the franchise legends alienated by Dan Snyder. Some also feel that it’s the new logo, and the owners were the ones to suggest Quinn wear the t-shirt.

It’s a new era nonetheless, and surely they will advance past the Divisional Round this season, a feat unseen since 1991. With the acquisition of the 2023 Heisman winner, Jayden Daniels, there is actually hope for them to do so.