Chris Jones Dons the Hype Man Hat for Best Friend Reggie Buchanan; “More Than a Coach”

Ayush Juneja
Published

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) warms up before Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Jones has come a long way since his Mississippi State days but he hasn’t forgotten his friends. One to always show support and admiration for his friends on social media, he recently gave a special shout-out to his friend from his hometown.

A video of a coach giving a rousing speech to his players out in the pouring rain has been making rounds on social media. Jones, taking to X, recognized the coaching prowess of his best friend, identified him as Reggie Buchanan for the internet, and described him as “more than a coach,”

In the video, Buchanan can be seen talking about his humble beginnings and emphasizing the importance of working hard every day to achieve goals, such as getting into college. All while standing in the pouring rain, while students around him try to shield themselves by using their shirts.

According to his profile, Buchanan is a recruiting coordinator for North Mississippi and a coach for Football University (FBU), an organization that develops the skills and abilities of middle and high school football players through thorough and intense position-specific training.

Additionally, he coaches the Mississippi Wolfpack, an amateur football team, and serves as the CEO of Elite Breed Sports, a platform that helps student-athletes get noticed by top schools.

Buchanan and Jones grew up together in Houston, Mississippi, and both attended Houston High School. Jones has been involved in many of Buchanan’s camps and appears in numerous photos, indicating that he likes to stay connected with his friends.

Friends Are an Integral Part of Chris Jones’s Life

It seems Jones has a plan to stop the dreaded Eagles’s tush-push play. While many have tried, no one seems to figure out how to neutralize what is just a better version of QB sneak. The Chiefs DT sought help from his mysterious rugby friend and got some pointers from him last year to stop the “brotherly shove.”

Jones and the Chiefs played the Eagles last season and ended up losing the match 21-17, with the defense unable to stop the Tush Push. Looks like Chris might have to go back to his rugby friend for more pointers.

Despite being far away from his home, Jones keeps in touch with his roots by staying connected with his friends. Winning three Super Bowls has clearly not diminished the DT’s humbleness and his love and appreciation for those who accompanied him on this journey.

