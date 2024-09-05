WATCH: Michael Irvin Flexes Deion Sanders’ Custom Gold Razr Prime Phone

Feb 5, 2011; Dallas, TX, USA; Deion Sanders (left) and Michael Irvin at the 2011 Pro Football Hall of Fame announcement show at the Super Bowl XLV media center at the International Conference and Exposition Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

Deion Sanders has always excelled at promoting products, and this time it was NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin who did the bidding for the Colorado Buffaloes head coach. During his guest appearance on It Is What It Is, Irvin flaunted his newly released Coach Prime-branded phone to the panel and audience. And it certainly comes with a lot of features.

Irvin showcased his new black and gold Motorola Razr smartphone, though he struggled with it a few times, from opening the phone upside down to unintentionally revealing his recently dialed numbers.

He eventually displayed the phone’s unique watch featuring Sanders’ face and explained that it came ready to use with an active phone number. But that’s not all.

Boost Mobile launched the limited edition Motorola Razr Deion Sanders smartphone, which comes in Colorado Buffalo colors and features ‘You Gotta Believe’ branding. This phone is part of Sanders’ collaboration with the company, and buyers are promised weekly motivation and graphic posters from Coach Prime, along with a chance to talk to him one-on-one.

The Colorado head coach is certainly thriving with his ventures off the field. He has also previously released sunglasses, shoes, and fast food, and has done promotions for Under Armour, Nike, Burger King, and KFC.

After retiring from the NFL, Sanders became a football analyst, working with Rich Eisen, Steve Mariucci, and his former teammate Michael Irvin before transitioning into a college football coaching role. However, if things go well, we might soon see him back in the NFL.

Jerry Jones might be looking at Deion and Shedeur Sanders

In another episode of the show, Irvin speculated that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was closely watching Deion Sanders’ role as the coach of the Buffaloes. He added that if quarterback Dak Prescott and coach Mike McCarthy fail to advance past the playoffs in 2024, the team might consider a ‘package deal’—bringing in Shedeur as the QB and Deion as the head coach.

Shedeur made headlines last year with 3,230 passing yards, 27 touchdowns, three interceptions, and a 151.7 passer rating. This season, he excelled in the Buffs vs. Bison opening game, scoring four touchdowns and amassing 445 yards to lead his team to victory. As his final year in college unfolds, he is one of the top quarterback prospects for the 2024 NFL Draft.

So, bringing Shedeur and Coach Prime to the Cowboys might be on Jones’ radar for 2025. It could be the start of a new era. However, it’s too early to speculate, as collegiate success doesn’t always translate to the NFL, and Jones might be too shrewd to make such a move.