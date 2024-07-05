WATCH: Reality Star Travis Kelce Apologizes for Overzealous 4th of July Celebration

Travis Kelce has matured past his youthful antics and reality dating show days. The 3-time Super Bowl champ has become a worldwide name, performing in concerts, meeting royals, and taking on numerous projects. There are still occasional criticisms; however, Trav is a patriot at heart and wears it on his sleeve so much that he once had to apologize for being overly enthusiastic on the 4th of July.

An old video from his ‘Catching Kelce’ days recently surfaced on social media, showing an exuberant Travis waving the ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ aboard a ship. However, he promptly ceased when a passerby gave him a disapproving look, prompting an apology for his spirited display. See for yourselves:

That said, the Kelce brothers wished all the 92%ers a happy Fourth of July yesterday during their podcast appearance, even talking about their own holiday traditions. While Jason gave a generic American answer of drinking brewski and gorging on good old hot dogs, the younger Kelce shared his love for the fireworks.

He revealed that he loves watching and lighting fireworks, even if it was something that was part of his family’s tradition. Ed and Donna had a strict no-firecrackers policy, which is why Jason isn’t particularly fond of them. Nevertheless, he delights in watching friends and neighbors set them off, enjoying the spectacle of lights and sounds, though he prefers not to handle them himself.

Jason Kelce Asks Twitter to Keep Their Digits Safe

During their convo, the Kelce brothers agreed on one thing — that the day is the most American thing besides football and ought to be spent with family and friends. It’s one day that reminds them that they are all Americans, giving them a sense of pride and a spirit of freedom.

However, while talking about fireworks, Jason also warned the enthusiasts and asked everyone to carefully partake in burning them. He took to X, urging the fans to heed carefully when handling the fireworks. During the podcast, he also asserted that people should look to preserve their fingers because those are parts of the body that are affected most by crackers.

Jason also applauded a fan for celebrating the 4th of July perfectly, drinking Kelce brothers’ Garage Co. beer with a cigar while sitting outside. The former Eagles Center loved background beauty and calm.

Another 4th of July is gone as the country gets a year older. Everyone got a reminder of what it means to be American and the freedom with which the country prides itself.