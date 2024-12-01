mobile app bar

“Watch the Film”: Ohio State Legend Responds to Emmanuel Acho’s Remarks Against Ryan Day

Braden Ramsey
Published

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day walks the sideline during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. Michigan won 13-10. Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Saturday was a tragic day for the Ohio State Buckeyes. They lost, at home, to an unranked Michigan Wolverines squad led by a first-year head coach. Ohio State was a 20.5-point favorite, but only scored half that number of points versus “That Team Up North.”

The defeat is just the latest in a long string of sloppy showings from head coach Ryan Day’s teams in key games. Fans and analysts alike are now sending shots across his bow, questioning everything from his tactics to leadership abilities.

One of those analysts was FOX Sports’ Emmanuel Acho. He blasted Day on Twitter/X for losing and standing idly by during the ensuing postgame antics. Former Ohio State running back Maurice Clarett shot back at Acho, saying he needed to look back through the tape if he thinks Day was the primary culprit for everything that unfolded on Saturday.

Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard threw two critical interceptions in “The Game.” His first gave the Wolverines possession at the Ohio State 2-yard line and led to Michigan’s only touchdown. The second came on third down in the red zone, eliminating the chance for a close field goal attempt.

Points on that potential try were far from guaranteed, though, as kicker Jayden Fielding missed two kicks from less than 40 yards away in the contest. Those miscues and an inability to run the ball – 26 carries for 77 yards (3.0 yards per rush) – proved to be dooming to Ohio State in the end.

Maurice Clarett doesn’t think Ryan Day should be fired

There is no bigger opponent for Ohio State than Michigan. A woebegone season can be forgotten almost entirely if the Buckeyes win that game. At the same time, tremendous years can be entirely wiped away by a loss to the Wolverines.

Ohio State will assuredly host a home playoff game in a few weeks. Day, in his career as their head coach, is 66-10. Fans of almost every other school in the country would celebrate such success. But the Buckeyes’ faithful are tired of those losses coming in their most important outings.

Day has lost four straight meetings with Michigan and is 2-4 in bowl/national championship appearances. Ohio State’s fanbase is upset at routinely falling short when things matter most. As a result, a large portion of them want Day fired. Clarett doesn’t think that’s the proper move to make.

Clarett, despite his stature as a Buckeyes’ national championship winner, couldn’t avoid criticism for his opinion. Fans quickly hounded him for supporting Day. One user even went as far to say the Ohio State program has been mediocre under Day’s guidance.

Exuberance and passion are what make college football great. Those traits also, at times, simultaneously make the lives of players and coaches at the highest level awesome and terrible. Right now, Day’s seat has never been hotter. He’ll hope it cools some before he begins preparing for his CFP quarterfinal game over the next few weeks.

