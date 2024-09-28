Lamar Jackson’s Girlfriend Jaime Taylor Once Explained How Ravens QB Helped Her Handle Criticisms

Baltimore Raven star QB, Lamar Jackson is familiar with the intense pressure that comes with playing in the NFL. From contract extension-related controversies to bad days on the field, Jackson knows all too well how to handle the media chaos.

Over time, he has learned to deal with scrutiny with elegance and has used the same tactics to help his long-time girlfriend, Jamie Taylor, navigate the unnecessary fuss.

In a rare 2019 interview for the Baltimore Ravens, Jamie opened up about dating an NFL star. She revealed how the Ravens QB helps her to sail through the struggles of being under the spotlight and public scrutiny.

Speaking of the time– when early on in their relationship, Jamie felt the weight of the negative comments, she revealed, that Jackson gave her a bit of powerful advice–he suggested Jamie avoid the critical comments and let actions speak louder than words.

“Let me do the talking. You don’t have to say anything. Just show them,” Jamie revealed while recalling the QB’s words of wisdom.

Like Jackson has been a pillar of support in Jamie’s life, she, too, has played a big role in helping the NFL star overcome a tough time during the 2022 NFL season.

When Jaime influenced Lamar to delete a problematic tweet

In November 2022, following the Baltimore Ravens’ 8–27 road loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, an NFL fan took to X (formerly Twitter) to criticize Jackson’s performance and urged the team to let the QB go–who was already in search of a new deal 12 weeks into the season after denying a contract extension earlier.

“When someone is asking for over 250 mil guaranteed like Lamar Jackson, games like this should not come to Justin Tucker. Let Lamar walk and spend that money on a well-rounded team,” read the post.

Frustrated to the core, it did not sit well with Jackson who responded to the fan with vitriol:

“Boy STFU y’all be cappin too much on this app mf never smelt a football field never did s— but eat d— !!”

Naturally, the tweet went viral for being profanity-laden and Jackson eventually decided to take it down–understanding the consequences he might have faced from the league.

Later, in a press conference, Jackson revealed that Jamie advised him to remove the tweet and how the cuss words-filled tweet wouldn’t reflect well on him in the long run. Trusting her suggestion, Jackson ended up following her advice and hit the delete button.

Cut to the present, Jamie and Jackson are still going strong and raising a beautiful daughter, called Milan, together–who was born on January 4, 2021.