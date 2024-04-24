“He’s On The East Coast”: Jaye De Black Gives His Two Cents On Kelsey Plum and Darren Waller’s Unexpected Divorce

It’s official. A day after WNBA Star Kelsey Plum posted a cryptic message on social media alluding to a divorce with her husband, NFL TE Darren Waller; online records filed in Clark County, Las Vegas have confirmed the split. When the couple got together, they were considered the most powerful and famous sporting couple in Las Vegas. But the duo’s unexpected divorce just 13 months after marriage has sent shock waves across the sporting world.

Advertisement

While there is no official confirmation on why the split occurred, popular YouTuber Jay De Black speculates two potential reasons for the divorce. For starters, Jay cited Darren’s transfer to the Giants as the reason. When they got married, both played for Las Vegas-based teams. However soon after marriage, Waller was transported from the West Coast to the East as he joined the NY Giants from the LV Raiders. The YouTuber believes this long-distance hurt the relationship. He hypothesized,

“I knew that when he got traded to New York, it could cause problems because they’re separated from each other now. They can see each other of course, but you know she is playing in the WNBA and she was playing well. She plays for the Las Vegas Aces, he was playing for the Las Vegas Raiders and they had more of a home life so to speak. But the fact that he’s all the way on the on the East Coast, I am pretty sure made the relationship even worse.”

The YouTuber further wondered if Waller’s addiction played a role in the separation. The Las Vegas Aces star did post yesterday that despite walking through fire for Waller, it was time for her to let go. “I’m devastated. I walked through fire for that man, but now I see it’s time to go,” the All-Star Guard wrote.

She, however, did say that she would share her story one day. But for now, she chooses to pick joy and peace over pain. “One day I’ll share my story, today is not that day. Thank you for the grace to process my pain, to forgive and move forward. Today and every day I will continue to choose joy. Much love KP,” she posted.

While nobody has clarity on when the couple started dating, Darren Waller was first spotted at a Kelsey Plum game in 2021. Since then, the NY Giants TE has been spotted on and off at her games albeit without relationship confirmation. Their first public outing came in May 2022, when they attended an AEW match.

The Entire Kelsey Plum – Darren Waller Relationship Timeline

The sighting opened up the floodgates as a slew of public appearances by the duo followed without confirmation of their union. From Waller being Plum’s +1 for the 50th anniversary of the Title IX event, to being captured at the Red Carpet together for the IX Awards at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the couple grew strength by strength. Within a few months, their wedding date was set for March 4th GreenGale farms in Las Vegas.

Funnily enough, this was also not confirmed by the couple until HC Josh McDaniels leaked the date and confirmation of them being an item, three days before the wedding. But things got worse for the couple as Waller was traded to the Giants just a day after their honeymoon and here we are now.

Breakups and divorce are hard. But as the popular saying goes, “Don’t cry because it’s over. Smile because it happened.” A positive mindset with an eye for rediscovering yourself is the key step for the couple now. Here’s wishing the couple the utmost strength and peace of mind to get out of this heartbreak.