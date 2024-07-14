“We Are Getting Old”: Aaron Rodgers Gets Candid About 20th Year at the American Century Championship

The 2024 American Century Championship marks the 20th time Aaron Rodgers has participated in the celebrity golf tournament. While the New York Jets starting quarterback isn’t stopping his participation at this annual event at Edgewood Tahoe Resort anytime soon, he is getting increasingly aware of the passing time.

In an interview with NBC Sports during the three-round tournament, he reflected on his age after seeing the transformation of a regular attendee to this event in Stateline, Nevada:

“I see some of these people out here, and there’s this one awesome kid. I used to have him come in and walk in the ropes with me. Now, he’s grown up, he’s married, and he’s got a kid. We’re getting old.”

He further expressed his gratitude to the tournament organizers for allowing him to participate even when he was still Brett Favre’s backup quarterback with the Green Bay Packers.

This year, the American Century Championship organizers had Rodgers play with ‘The Pat McAfee Show’ co-host A.J. Hawk and actor Miles Teller. Rodgers described to the viewers how his fellow celebrities and leisure golfers were doing during the tournament.

Aaron Rodgers Talks About Golfing Buddies A.J. Hawk and Miles Teller

Aaron Rodgers and A.J. Hawk were teammates in Green Bay from 2006 to 2014. They were vital contributors to the Packers squad that won Super Bowl XLV over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Meanwhile, Teller played Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw in the 2022 action-drama movie ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ and that is how Rodgers addressed him,

“Rooster has been struggling a little bit. I’ve been trying to tell him, ‘Just go full method.’ He loves going full-method in his acting, go full-method golf, bro. But A.J. (Hawk) is a spectacle to watch. He swings harder than anybody out here, I promise you.”

As of the second round of the 2024 American Century Championship, Rodgers tied with Andrew Whitworth and Michael Pena in 24th place with 22 points. Meanwhile, Hawk tied with Doug Pederson, Patrick Peterson, Robbie Gould, and Ryan Fitzpatrick in 34th place with 12 points.

The final round of the 2024 American Century Championship will be on July 14, starting at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

As Aaron Rodgers mentioned, he started competing in the American Century Championship when no one cared about who he was. Golf allowed him to channel his competitive fire when he had no playing time behind Favre. At 40, Rodgers will be the oldest starting quarterback in the 2024 NFL season. He’s one of seven projected Week 1 starting quarterbacks aged 30 and above.