“First One I Ever Signed”: Aaron Rodgers Caught Off Guard by a Pregnant Lady’s Unusual Request at a Celebrity Golf Event

New York Jets star Aaron Rodgers recently participated in the American Century Championship, a celebrity Golf tournament. Ever since he made his transition from Green Bay Packers to the Jets, he has shied away from headlines. However, the Golfing experience was a great one for him. But the biggest moment of interest arose when a fan asked him for an autograph on a very special place.

Rodgers, who is in the final phase of his career, is still undoubtedly one of the finest quarterbacks in the league. His fan following is obviously massive. However, even he was caught off-guard when a pregnant woman asked him to autograph her belly. Aaron giggled and smiled and ultimately fulfilled his fan’s request.

Aaron Rodgers’s Unconventional Autograph on a Baby Bump

The four-time MVP was recently asked by a pregnant fan to sign her belly. Rodgers, and the fan in question, shared a special moment as the QB was left pleasantly surprised by her unusual, yet sweet request. She told Rodgers that this was going to be her second kid.

Aaron, as per a video uploaded by uStadium, was heard saying, “first one I ever signed,” while running the marker across her belly. He then playfully asked from the lady, “Who else do you have on there?” The reply was an amusing one too, “[Brian] Urlacher, your opponent!” she said. The heartwarming encounter then ended with Aaron giving her a much-deserved high-five.

Wherever he goes, Aaron Rodgers just somehow manages to steal the spotlight. On the first day at the the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada, Rodgers, along with actor Miles Teller, provided all his fans with a series of unforgettable moments.

Aaron Rodgers Steals the Spotlight at ACC’s First Day

In a show of camaraderie, Miles Teller was seen proceeding towards Rodgers to give him a sympathetic pat on the chest following the Jets quarterback’s less-than-ideal swing, which resulted in an unfavorable position near the sand on Day 1 at ACC. However, Rodgers quickly regrouped and unleashed his signature fist pump after flawlessly landing his next shot close to the hole.

All in all, the golfing event went well for Aaron, who is enjoying his time before the pressure of carrying the Jets falls on his shoulders. While it sure seems like the people of New York have accepted Rodgers with open arms, a lot still depends on how he performs in the coming season.