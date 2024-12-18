“We Are Not Eliminated Yet”: Micah Parsons Is Optimistic About Cowboys’ Playoff Chances Despite 0.2% Odds

Even though the Dallas Cowboys have a 6-8 record, Micah Parsons still thinks they can make a playoff push. The former defensive player of the year addressed the state of the team on his latest podcast, The Edge. During the show, he talked about the win against the Carolina Panthers, their playoff chances, as well as the upcoming matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And he certainly seemed overly optimistic.

Parsons jumped straight into the win from this past weekend. It was a game that the Cowboys dominated from start to finish, albeit against a struggling Panthers team. Nonetheless, Parsons was satisfied with the victory.

“You know, it’s looking bright,” Parsons said while shrugging his shoulders. “We’re not eliminated yet like some teams, and we still got hope.”

Clearly, Parsons is a “glass half-full” type of guy. According to ESPN’s Power Index, the Cowboys have a mere 0.2% chance to make it to the postseason. They would have to win out their final three games and get a ton of help from other teams faltering down the stretch.

Good teams that are in the middle of the road are: the Seattle Seahawks (8-6), Atlanta Falcons (7-7), and the San Francisco 49ers (6-8). But the biggest obstacle in the Cowboys’ way is the Washington Commanders.

The Commanders, headed by new head coach Dan Quinn and rookie quarterback Jaden Daniels, are currently 9-5. Dallas needs them to lose their next two matchups against the Eagles and Falcons. Then, they need to beat Washington in the final game of the season in Dallas. But, the Cowboys have shown no home-field advantage this year, as they are 1-6 at home on the season.

Still, if the Cowboys can win out and get the help, it is technically still possible they can make it. They do own the head-to-head tiebreaker after beating the Commanders on their turf 34-26. It’s just a long shot, and it would be unreasonable for fans to get their hopes up. However, Dallas is more of a delusional fanbase. If there’s a chance, that’s all they need.

Looking ahead to their upcoming matchup, Dallas plays the Tampa Bay Bucs on Sunday Night Football. It’s a game Parsons said he’s looking forward to.

“We got a great chance this week, against the Bucs. It’ll be a great game, and it’s Sunday Night Football. There’s nothing better than trying to get a win on SNF. The lights are going to be big. Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans.”

It should actually be a pretty fun game. The Bucs are on a four-game winning streak, with Evans back and healthy. It will be a must-win for both teams. Of course, for the Cowboys and their 0.2% playoff chances — but also for the Bucs, as they hold a slim lead in the NFC South.