“We Are Not Happy”: Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Randi Reacts to Luka Dončić Trade to the LA Lakers

It’s no surprise that Patrick Mahomes and his family, being Texans through and through, support their local sports teams—including the Dallas Mavericks. Naturally, they weren’t thrilled when the franchise suddenly traded its cornerstone, Luka Dončić, to the Lakers for Anthony Davis.

Advertisement

With the NBA season approaching, Randi Mahomes expressed her disappointment, saying she and many others feel cheated by the trade.

Reacting to the news, Randi voiced her displeasure, echoing the frustration of many Mavs fans.

“We don’t know. We are not happy. We loved him with the Mavs and we needed him back. Tell me this is a lie.”

However, despite her frustration, she remains loyal to the franchise, vowing to continue supporting the Mavs and refusing to shift her allegiance to the Lakers or any other team.

Patrick Mahomes has been a frequent courtside presence at Mavericks games, passionately supporting the team. Like many fans, the move didn’t please him and he didn’t like how they handled the Dončić trade.

The two-time NFL MVP admitted he was distraught over the move, comparing it to an NFL team trading away its franchise quarterback. However, he avoided putting himself in the equation, acknowledging that the dynamics of trades are different in basketball.

“I don’t even know because Luka is such a franchise player. That be like one of the QBs getting traded. That’s the only thing I can think of. It could be me. I honestly can’t give you the right answer for that. That’s such a big trade. It’s such a different sport. But I know it hurts my heart as a Mavs fan but I’m excited for the future and have AD’s back.”

In his eyes, Dallas moving on from Dončić is an even bigger deal than the Chiefs trading him would be. While the decision stings, he remains optimistic about the team’s future.

Mahomes might believe the Mavericks trading Dončić is different from the Chiefs trading him, but in reality, Kansas City parting ways with him would be a far greater loss.

Mahomes has already delivered championships, cementing himself as the face of the franchise. The Chiefs hadn’t achieved substantial success until they drafted him, and he has multiple MVPs—something Luka has yet to accomplish.

However, Dončić’s trade could go down as one of the worst in American sports history. With his move to Los Angeles, the Lakers are now instant favorites to win the NBA Championship next season.