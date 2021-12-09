“We can make any debate about Aaron Rodgers but I’m taking Tom Brady”: Kurt Warner refutes claim that Packers QB has a bigger chip on his shoulder than NFL GOAT

Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady are two of the best quarterbacks in the league right now, if not the best, but if you ask Kurt Warner, he’s rolling with the latter.

Brady and Rodgers are both at the top of their games right now, and their teams are performing incredibly well as a result of their play. The Green Bay Packers are second place in the NFC at 9-3, just a game behind first place Arizona (10-2). The Buccaneers are also 9-3 but due to a tiebreaker with the Packers, they slot in at the third seed in the NFC for now.

It’s going to be a tight race between all three teams end for the top seed in the conference. After the NFL changed its playoff format last year, only the top seed in each conference earns a bye, making that #1 seed all that more important.

My GOODNESS, Aaron Rodgers with the crossbody throw for the TD! 🔥 (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/sPB97bJ3kr — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 24, 2021

Kurt Warner picks Tom Brady ahead of Aaron Rodgers to win the Super Bowl

Last year, before Tom Brady could make it to the Super Bowl and dethrone Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, he had to face off against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game.

Brady got the Buccaneers going early in that game, and the defense held on for a 31-26 victory. This year, a Brady-Rodgers rematch may be in the books given how well both teams and quarterbacks are playing.

If you were to ask former NFL quarterback and Hall of Famer Kurt Warner, he’d pick Brady over Rodgers, refuting the claim that Rodgers has a greater chip on his shoulder to win this year than Brady.

“This season, last season, or the last 20 seasons, I’m only taking one guy,” Warner detailed on ESPN’s First Take. “I’m taking the best quarterback to ever play the game. We can make any debate about Aaron Rodgers and how great he is, but I’m taking the guy that in the biggest moments, he always plays his best football. That’s Tom Brady.”

“To sit here and say, ‘Because Aaron’s had all this go on, that he’s got a bigger chip on his shoulder than Tom Brady,’ I think we have to be careful with that,” Warner added. “One thing we know about Tom is that he’s always got a reason to win. It’s the reason he plays this game. He’s playing to win championships and write more of a legacy.”

You can watch the entire clip here:

If you look at the stats this year, it is easy to crown Brady over Rodgers. He leads the league in passing yards with 3,771 and passing touchdowns with 34 while Rodgers is only at 2,878 and 23 respectively. However, Rodgers did contract Covid-19, and he’s been dealing with a toe injury too. Regardless of the stats, the race between these two quarterbacks is going to be tight all the way through.

