“We Gave Back His Jacket”: Shedeur Sanders Shares Why Deion Sanders Returned Greg Anthony’s Gift at Mavericks Game

Jan 14, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders laughs as he watches the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Denver Nuggets during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Deion Sanders is a consistent part of the football news cycle. His current residence comes from rumors about him becoming the Dallas Cowboys head coach. Last week, though, he made waves for an entirely different reason.

On Jan. 14, “Coach Prime” was watching the Denver Nuggets-Dallas Mavericks game. He noticed TNT broadcaster Greg Anthony’s suit jacket and tweeted he “need that blazer.” Anthony caught win of the request and had sideline reporter Jared Greenberg give the jacket to Shedeur Sanders – who was seated courtside – as a gift for his father.

Coach Prime wanted Greg Anthony’s blazer and he got it to Shedeur to deliver https://t.co/YjS5icS2ll pic.twitter.com/lmkYOkcah5 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 15, 2025

Shedeur recapped the incident on the latest episode of his 2Legendary podcast. He revealed he didn’t end up taking the blazer home.

“I had no idea what was going on initially… I received the jacket, I’m like dang… we’re leaving, and Dad called me… he just wanted to know what type of fabric it was… I’m like, ‘alright Dad, you got me doing too much now… this a lot you got me in right now. I’m just here to enjoy the game’… basically, we gave [Greg] back his jacket.”

Denver defeated Dallas 118-99 behind Jamal Murray’s season-high 45 points. The Mavericks, sans Luka Doncic, were out-rebounded 51-30 and shot just 28% from the three-point line (9/32) in the contest. F/C Daniel Gafford led Dallas with 13 points in the game.

Where will Shedeur Sanders go in the NFL Draft?

Shedeur Sanders is one of the top prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft. He and Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward are viewed as the consensus best available signal-callers. They’re both going to be top five selections. However, where each man goes in relation to the other is still a mystery.

Sanders was the odds-on favorite to go No. 1 overall for much of the college football season. But since bowl games have wrapped up, Ward has vaulted to the front of the leaderboard. As of Jan. 19, BetMGM had Ward (-175) ahead of Sanders (+135) in their projections.

Sanders’ collegiate teammate, Travis Hunter, was deemed the most likely non-QB to be picked No. 1 overall for most of the year. Penn State edge defender Abdul Carter (+1000) surpassed Hunter (+1400) following strong College Football Playoff performances. They have BetMGM’s third and fourth-best odds of going No. 1 overall.

LSU OT Will Campbell (+5000) rounds out BetMGM’s top five. The 2025 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, Apr. 24.