“We Gotta Stop the Jerry Jones Hate”: Micah Parsons Explains Why the Cowboys Owner “Is a Much Better GM” Than People Think

Rumors have been swirling about Micah Parsons potentially being traded from Dallas. Given how America’s Team has operated (and performed), it wouldn’t be shocking if the pass rusher himself considered looking for greener pastures. However, for now, his loyalty appears to remain with the Cowboys. It was clear when Parsons didn’t let fans take shots at Jerry Jones during a live show, although he could have ignored it.

Advertisement

Jerry, the general manager, has been catching flak in recent years for severe mismanagement of the Cowboys. Not giving Derrick Henry a call when he was a free agent perturbed some, but others could look past it. Then, antagonizing CeeDee Lamb over a contract extension and making him one of the highest-paid players in the game alienated the fan base. Since then, he has admitted to making mistakes in the 2024 Draft.

Fans have long wanted Jerry to step back and hire a real GM to run the team. But he has never waivered when asked if he plans to hire one. He bought the team and has no intention of giving up the most control over roster decisions. The dynamic drives some fans insane.

That’s why when Parsons began talking about his GM/owner during his live show, people in the crowd started booing. It’s become common nature for Cowboys fans to boo Jerry. Yet, Parsons tried to defend Jerry, arguing that he’s not as bad of a GM as everyone makes him out to be.

“Me and Jerry Jones, we done talked. That’s my dog,” Parsons claimed. He was promptly met with hearty boos from the crowd, to which he replied. “We gotta stop that Jerry Jones hate… Listen, I’m telling y’all right now Cowboys Nation, Jerry Jones is much better as a GM than you guys think… I never met a man that takes better care of his players.”

Parsons even started the monologue by saying he’s a Cowboy “for life” and that he can’t play anywhere else. A bold statement from a guy who’s entering the last year of his contract with the team. Although, many fans expect Parsons to receive a franchise cornerstone-like deal this coming year.

Even so, the Cowboys fans at the live show didn’t care for what Parsons was saying about Jerry. They continued to boo, and one even shouted toward the stage, “What about the fans?” when Parsons said that Jerry takes ultimate care of his players. That question made Parsons sit up in his chair.

“The fans? You know y’all get that Jerry Jones experience!. He pulls it all out, he give y’all the Corona or Bud Light right out front of the stadium. The star is all decked out for y’all,” Parsons said.

Some fans in the crowd still sounded displeased, with one even saying the team needs a better running game. Parsons responded by pointing out that Jerry isn’t the one running the ball. This turned some fans against him, leading them to call him out for not playing better. However, he owned the critiques and said he takes accountability.

It was an interesting live show for Parsons to host. He got a firsthand feel for the fanbase’s frustration. He had sat down with Packers QB Jordan Love for this discussion. And without fail, Parsons remains adamant that the Cowboys will be in the Super Bowl next year. We’ll see if he’s right and if the team makes a splash in free agency and “owns the draft,” as he said they would.