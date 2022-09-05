“They Sacred Teams… You Wouldn’t Get Paid” – Aaron Rodgers Has an Explicit Conversation With Joe Rogan About His Vaccine-NFL Controversy

Joe Rogan and Aaron Rodgers recently offered their unvarnished opinions on the Vaccine-NFL Controversy on the famous Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

The 55-year-old MMA enthusiast is infamous for sharing his unfiltered opinions on current world events, even if they are extremely controversial. He has received heavy backlash for the same multiple times. However, Rogan is unconcerned about it and keeps discussing such topics on his podcast.

In the #1856 episode, Rogan sat in conversation with the Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. During their conversation, the duo presented a detailed account of the events leading up to Rodgers’ vaccine dispute in the NFL from the previous year.

Initially, Rogan said, “They didn’t give a f**k. You wanna play football, take this f**king thing. And I want you to do it publically. So I can get more money out of those other people that are thinking about it.”

Here’s Aaron Rodgers and Joe Rogan discussing Covid lies from “experts” and CNN: “They said if you get vaccinated you can’t spread or contract the virus.” “That was a lie.” “Let’s not revise history.” pic.twitter.com/YY9YP6rRtg — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) August 28, 2022

Following that, the 38-year-old replied, “And then we gonna virtue signal to say look how righteous our league is. We have 95% compliance with the vaccines. And if you don’t we gonna send a stooge to your team. To show your graphs of your vaccination percentage of your team compared to the rest of the league. Which actually happened”

“And then they sacred teams they said if you had an outbreak caused by a non-vax player you not only forfeit that game… But you wouldn’t get paid for that week… And here I am showing up to training camp the first day and we got five people who work for the organization out with covid all fully vaxed. And I got covid from a fully waxed individual,” Rodgers further added.

Experts call for a ban on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast

The JRE podcast has a huge fan base, and it has become one of the most widely heard podcast shows on the streaming platform Spotify. However, the show often faces backlash for its unfiltered nature, as Rogan openly discusses pandemics and vaccination.

Previously, numerous experts from around the world wrote an open letter and called for a ban on the show for spreading misinformation about the pandemic.

In particular, one episode featuring Dr. Robert Malone, an American physician and biochemist, received heavy criticism. Twitter has suspended Malone for the same and as a result of the backlash, YouTuber removed the video from its platform. However, the episode is still available on Spotify.

