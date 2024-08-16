Without CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys are Dead in the Water: Louis Riddick

The contract debacle in Dallas refuses to end. The regular season is just around the corner, and their star receiver CeeDee Lamb still awaits a favorable contract extension, even as he skips training camp and preseason games.

While Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has taken a very nonchalant position on the WR’s absence, Louis Riddick of NFL Live thinks the team will likely tank in the regular season without Lamb:

“They are dead in the water without CeeDee Lamb. Just done, finished. They’re done without CeeDee Lamb.”

Riddick expressed strong disapproval of the Cowboys’ handling of Lamb’s contract situation, labeling it “ridiculous.”

His frustration stems from the fact that Lamb, a product of the Cowboys’ own draft and development process, has not only met but exceeded expectations since joining the team, but still isn’t being taken seriously by the front office.

Riddick believes that for a player who has grown and thrived within the organization, “the deal should have been done by now.”

It’s not just Lamb who awaits an extension in Dallas, with QB Dak Prescott and LB Micah Parsons also waiting for contracts that meet their terms, but only the WR is holding out, with his presence during the regular season also now in question.

However, not all seems to be lost, as reports indicate that the contract talks between the WR and the team are progressing steadily.

Latest on Lamb’s contract talks

CeeDee Lamb’s contract extension talks with the Dallas Cowboys are showing signs of progress, but there’s still a considerable gap to bridge before pen meets paper. Clarence Hill Jr. of Star-Telegram reported that despite stretched-out negotiations, both sides remain confident a deal will be struck before the 2024 season kicks off.

Lamb’s camp is reportedly eyeing a contract in the neighborhood of Justin Jefferson’s, though he’s not pushing to exceed that figure.

The Cowboys, however, have yet to reach the $33 million per year mark in their offers which has led to a noticeable divide between the two parties, per reports.

This offseason has seen the wide receiver market explode, with major deals like Justin Jefferson’s $35 million annual salary, A.J. Brown’s $32 million salary, and Amon-Ra St. Brown’s $30 million salary setting new benchmarks.

Moreover, Lamb’s fifth-year option guarantees him a salary of $17.99 million for 2024, but it does not extend beyond that year. He understands the need to secure his future before risking his earning potential by taking the field without a new contract in place.