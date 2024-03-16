mobile app bar

Christian McCaffrey’s Model Girlfriend Olivia Culpo Sits Down With Celeb Doctor to Discuss Her Painful Journey With Endometriosis

Aniket Srivastava
Published

Christian McCaffrey's Model Girlfriend Olivia Culpo Sits Down With Celeb Doctor to Discuss Her Painful Journey With Endometriosis

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey.
Image Credit: Instagram @oliviaculpo

Olivia Culpo shot to fame when she clinched the titles of Miss USA and Miss America back in 2012. Since then, her career has skyrocketed, with her becoming a renowned supermodel, actress, and influencer. Adding to her fame, she is also engaged to the star 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and is often seen looking stylish in the stands during NFL games making her beloved among football fans.

Despite Olivia Culpo‘s glamorous lifestyle and access to top doctors, she has been struggling with endometriosis for many years. This shows how serious this health issue is for many women.

Recently, she sat down with board-certified OB/GYN Dr. Thais Aliabadi and entrepreneur Mary Alice Haney on the “SHE MD podcast” where she shed light on her journey with this painful condition.

From a young age, Olivia experienced unusual symptoms during her menstrual cycles but kept quiet about it, feeling embarrassed to talk to anyone, not even her parents. Culpo revealed that she saw over 12 doctors before she could receive a proper diagnosis and treatment for her condition, a process that took 12 years.

“There were people that were trying to rob me for my money. And then there were people that just simply thought I was overreacting. I remember I felt like I was going to die, I was in so much pain.”

When Culpo was in her late 20’s her pain became unbearable and she had no other option but to reveal her struggles to her fiancé, Christian McCaffrey. There were times she couldn’t even go out, but she thanked McCaffrey for helping her find the right doctor. Since then, things have been looking up for her.

“Christian was calling all the people he knew in the sports world, trying to get somebody to help me.”

Culpo’s openness about her experience with endometriosis serves as a reminder of the importance of raising awareness and advocating for better healthcare for women. By sharing her story, she hopes to encourage others to seek help and support, ultimately empowering women to take control of their health and well-being.

Dr. Thais Aliabadi Delves into the Complexities of Endometriosis

Endometriosis is a rising health problem that concerns about 2 to 10 out of every 100 American women between 25 and 40. It occurs where tissues like the lining of the uterus grow outside of it, causing severe cramps and chronic pain.

Dr. Aliabadi, known for her work with celebrities like Rihanna and Khloé Kardashian, emphasized the seriousness of untreated endometriosis, stating that it can lead to fertility issues. She expressed concern for young women facing similar struggles, particularly those without access to specialized medical care.

Dr. Aliabadi stated her desire to help more women by providing the right guidance and support to manage the condition effectively. If you experience symptoms like severe cramps during periods, heavy bleeding, or pain during sex, it’s a good idea to get tested for endometriosis. Early diagnosis can help manage the condition better.

