Travis Hunter’s Wife Leanna Looks Back in Time When Social Media Attacks Left Her in Tears

Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee may now be happily married, but not long ago, the couple weathered one of the harshest public storms the internet could stir.

Advertisement

Just months before their dreamy wedding at The Barn at Faith Farms in Athens, Tennessee, Leanna found herself at the center of intense online scrutiny. The backlash was so overwhelming that it forced her off social media and led to one of the most emotionally raw moments of her life. Unfortunately, that moment has now resurfaced and is going viral all over again.

The clip in question, originally recorded in December last year, shows Leanna sobbing uncontrollably in a selfie-style TikTok video, while a trending motivational audio plays in the background.

Today, that clip is being circulated without context by social media users, suggesting trouble in the marriage between Hunter and Leanna, despite the video having nothing to do with recent events.

She secured the bag. Now it’s time for her to get out. — Jon from Maspeth (@JonFromMaspeth) July 21, 2025

It is true that the video, when viewed out of context, looks controversial. But in reality, Lenee’s visuals were one of reflection, not regret.

Responding to the flood of speculation, Travis Hunter’s wife decided to re-post the video herself yesterday, pairing it with a deeply personal caption that reframed the narrative:

“I wish I could go back and hug December me. Because, oh baby, God was about to change your heart in the most important and beautiful way,” she began.

She went on to describe how, in the six months since that emotional breakdown, her life took a dramatic turn, something she never saw coming: “The amount you can grow and develop in just 6 months of devoting your life to Jesus and getting away from the shackles of the world and social media is truly astounding… Your identity in Him matters, not how people choose to perceive you.”

This intervention was much needed by Lenee because, back in December, the backlash was relentless. The Jaguars rookie’s wife had just watched her now-husband win the Heisman Trophy, a milestone moment marred by public attacks on her character.

She was slammed for everything, from her seemingly disinterested presence at the ceremony to old interview clips where she admitted she initially ignored Travis Hunter’s DMs.

Unsurprisingly, netizens latched on, accusing her of being disinterested, calculating, and worse. The criticism was so profound on the internet that it led Travis Hunter himself to defend her live on Twitch:

“She drunk an OD amount tonight for no reason… You know when you’re hurt but you just cry yourself to sleep?” said the reigning Heismann champ, before he went on to slam the trolls: “Y’all hate on me then go hate on my girl… If she’s hurting, I’m hurting.”

Since that episode, the couple has moved forward together, most notably tying the knot in May this year. However, even that milestone attracted headlines, as the duo’s decision to forgo a prenuptial agreement reignited debate, with many voicing strong opinions about the financial implications.

But Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee, with their silence, made it clear that their relationship isn’t built on contracts or approval ratings.

So, while a sobbing video might resurface and spark baseless rumors, the truth remains that there is no trouble in Travis and Leanna’s paradise. The only thing worth focusing on in this discourse is Leanna’s impressive private transformation amid public turmoil and trolling.