“We Have to Keep Our Ratings Up”: Jason Kelce Stops Wife Kylie From Leaving His Podcast Mid-Way

Jason Kelce with wife Kylie Kelce; Image Credit – Instagram @kykelce

The first quarter of 2024 saw Travis and Jason Kelce’s New Heights Podcast ranked as the fourth biggest podcast in the USA. Though the ranking saw a dip in the second quarter due to the NFL offseason, they are back up, and Jason Kelce doesn’t want them to dip again — even if it means wife Kylie can’t leave the podcast midway to look after their kids.

Yes, you read that right. This hilarious incident occurred in the latest episode of the podcast, where Kylie joined as the special guest to add to the festive theme. However, midway through, Kylie realized her children needed her attention. So, the former field hockey player announced that she was about to leave the panel to take care of her motherly responsibilities.

“I have to go care for children,” Kylie stated. Hilariously, Jason replied with a negative. The former Eagles center let Kylie know that in order to make New Heights the best podcast in the world, ratings cannot drop, and that means that the guest cannot leave the show midway.

“We have to keep our ratings up and we have to have the best podcast in the world in order to do that… We want to respect your podcasting rule of no episodes over 45 minutes, but that’s not the way we do things,” Jason said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by New Heights (@newheightshow)

While Jason made the statement in a joking manner, one might wonder if there’s an element of truth in it. Started in 2022, the New Heights has seen enormous success in less than 2 years.

While the podcast definitely got its peak popularity due to the Kelce brothers facing off against each other at Super Bowl LVII, their consistency and relentless humor have helped them land a $100 million deal with Amazon’s Wondery.

This deal means that Amazon has the right to distribute and monetize the podcast while the Kelce brothers continue producing it. To make it simpler, the Kelce brothers need to perform well to grow the podcast, which will help Amazon make its money back. So when Jason joked about keeping the ratings up, maybe he actually might have this deal’s pressure playing on his mind.

But knowing Jason, and his carefree energy, it’s unlikely he had so much going on in his mind. If you watch Wednesday’s episode, Kylie was fantastic, roasting Jason at every given opportunity. So, logically, Jason should have let Kylie go rather than letting her roast him for another hour! Perhaps, he just enjoyed having her by his side.

