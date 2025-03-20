“We Just Didn’t Know Anything on Offense”: RB Najee Harris Rips the Steelers for Failing Him

Oct 28, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) talks with a fan against the New York Giants during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Najee Harris’ first four years with the Steelers weren’t exactly a success, and he holds the team responsible for it. During his latest media appearance after joining the Chargers, he was clear about the fact that he didn’t reach his full potential due to a lack of leadership, particularly on offense.

Najee didn’t have a terrible run in Pittsburgh, though. The former first-rounder is actually the only running back to rush for 1,000 yards in each of the last four seasons. He was even a Pro Bowler during his rookie year. But as a team, the Steelers struggled in the playoffs, making the postseason in three of his four seasons but falling short each time.

After Ben Roethlisberger retired, the Steelers’ offense looked noticeably different — slower, with fewer big plays down the field. One of the biggest differences was Najee’s receiving totals. As a rookie, he caught 74 passes, but that number steadily declined in the following seasons. The reason? According to Najee, it came down to a lack of experience and not enough answers from his teammates.

“We just didn’t know anything on offense really. We didn’t have any identity. We had a young guy coming in at QB. I really didn’t have nobody to almost learn from on the offensive side,” a disappointed Najee said.

Najee seemed to be offering a genuine analysis of what was going on in his former home. He pointed out that the most experienced player on offense had just three years in the league—a stark contrast to other teams. As a result, he had to turn to the defensive side for advice, though there was only so much they could offer.

As expected, the fan reaction to the post largely roasted Najee for his takes. Some saw it as a genuine analysis, while others pointed out that he was part of the problem in Pittsburgh.

who’s gna tell him he’s part of the reason, mf runs like hes wearing jeans — Jaccob Slavin Enjoyer (@SwipedBySlavin) March 20, 2025

He didn’t roast the Steelers O. He’s telling the truth from his perspective. — kennysmiff (@kennysmiff) March 20, 2025

It’s nothing but the truth and honestly should’ve been said a very long time ago. The stubbornness of the front office ruined some of the best years of these guys careers with wasted draft picks and terrible coaching moves. — Brenden Scarberry (@Scarberry89) March 20, 2025

Najee’s longest career run is 37 yards btw — Celtics Clique (@CelticsClique) March 20, 2025

It’s always tough to get on board when a player sounds salty on their way out of an organization. But that doesn’t seem to be the case here. As an NFL community, we’ve discussed how Big Ben’s departure from Pittsburgh has left them rattled ever since. They’ve tried several different quarterbacks, but none have worked out. Especially once the playoffs start.

However, Najee also looked noticeably different after Roethlisberger’s departure. He topped 1,000 rushing yards in four straight seasons, but just barely. In the last three years, he finished with 1,034, 1,035, and 1,043 yards. In contrast, he tallied 1,200 yards as a rookie.

It’s more a testament to his durability than his rushing ability. Since the NFL expanded to a 17-game season, several other running backs have also surpassed 1,000 yards more consistently.

All in all, these comments were always bound to draw attention. Whenever a player critiques their former team, it grabs the public’s interest. And while Najee’s remarks were somewhat controversial, they also came across as genuine. Honestly, he sounded quite thoughtful in the way he explained it.