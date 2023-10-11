“Can’t Keep Doing it for Free”: Deion Sanders Had the Most Typical Coach Prime Reaction to His Son’s $70,000 Worth Watch Flaunting Celebration 

Heisman trophy hopeful Shedeur Sanders has made all the headlines after his win against ASU. As the younger Sanders did his ‘The Shedeur’ celebration, flaunting his diamond-studded $70,000 watch to his opponents, fans and celebrities alike had a mixed reaction.

While some called it a good type of “insane,” like ex-NFL star Will Compton, Danny Kanell, the ex-Broncos QB, felt it was like a “rich kid move.” Ultimately, his flaunting Audemars Piguet Royal Oak 15500 to ASU’s reportedly hostile student crowd mainly drew negative reactions. But Shedeur’s dad, Deion, had a typical ‘Coach Prime’ reaction.

Coach Prime Finds ‘Prime Time’ Deal in ‘The Shedeur’

It seems like Coach Deion ‘Prime Time’ Sande­rs eagerly anticipates his son She­deur Sanders capitalizing on his famous watch cele­bration. Shedeur, now the star quarte­rback at Colorado after transferring from Jackson State, has gained attention with his signature move­. The young Sanders usually displays a timepiece on his left wrist after making significant plays or wins like he did with Oregon Duck or Colorado State. However, this unique cele­bration garnered widespre­ad recognition following the Buffs’ impressive win over Arizona State.

Notably, NFL players such as Garrett Wilson, Bre­ece Hall, and Davante Adams have also imitated this move before and after their games. Eve­n DJ Khaled coined it as “The She­deur.” Now Coach Prime, amidst the negative reactions his son receives on his “rich kid move,” finds amuseme­nt and admits how he often jokes about it with She­deur.

As reported by TMZ, Sanders said, “We just got to get him a lucrative watch deal. He can’t keep doing it for free. He can’t keep doing it for nothing.” After all, he is a Sanders like his father. And Sanders can’t keep doing it for free, can they now?

He even emphasized the need to ‘capitalize on the moment,’ expressing his eagerness for Shedeur to benefit financially from his ‘signature celebration.’ With the NCAA’s name, image, and likeness rules now in effect, Shedeur can pursue such endorsement deals without violating any regulations. While there have been no public announcements about any specific deals in the works, fans might expect some opportunities for the Buffs #QB1, much to Deion’s satisfaction. After all, this little Shedeur’s watch celebration has opened up a potential to monetize his image and likeness as a collegiate athlete. However, the American podcaster Stephen A. Smith might disagree.

Doing ‘The Shedeur’ Celebration isn’t a Smart Move?

Yesterday, Stephen A. Smith, on his podcast, criticized Shedeur Sanders’ post-game celebration, The Shedeur’. He felt that the Buffs #QB1 behavior following Colorado’s victory over Arizona State isn’t right as he feels “it’s all about how flashy the watch is.” Shedeur, who had previously suffered two significant losses, had secured this win for his team.

But Smith was kind of disappointed with Sanders’ showy display of his watch and attributed this to concerns about Shedeur’s safety, as football is a physically demanding sport. With such flashiness, he could, per Stephen, stand out, potentially making him a target for aggressive defenders. Though he admired Sanders’ style and confidence through and through, his belief in the young quarterback’s “need to improve his demeanor” stayed constant throughout the episode.

This issue arose last Sunday when Shedeur had taunted ASU fans, especially the student section who threw things at him earlier on, by flaunting his expensive Audemars Piguet Royal Oak white watch. Per Complex.com, it currently has an estimated value of around $70,000.