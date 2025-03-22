When Boxing Legend George Foreman Backed Tom Brady Against Patrick Mahomes Ahead of Super Bowl LV

The world of boxing lost the legendary George Foreman yesterday. It was announced that the two-time heavyweight champion and Olympic gold medalist had passed away at the age of 76. When we lose an iconic sports figure like George, it’s only fitting to look back on the good times, and fond memories, such as when he backed Tom Brady to win the Super Bowl against Patrick Mahomes in 2021.

Super Bowl 55 was a wild one for those who don’t remember. After a season filled with COVID-19 controversies and empty stadiums, the Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers faced the Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs QB was coming off his first championship, while Brady was looking for his seventh. The Bucs, however, had home-field advantage as the game was played in Tampa Bay at Raymond James Stadium. It was the first time a Super Bowl host city’s team made it to the Big Game.

Ahead of the matchup, many naturally debated whether the old stud would capture his seventh or if the young buck would begin a new dynasty. Most started to believe the latter. But Foreman always believed in Brady. In fact, he compared it to the time he knocked out a 25-year-old at 45 to capture the heavyweight title for the second time in his career.

“There’s no reason why he shouldn’t win this thing. No reason why,” Foreman told reporters.

Foreman retired at just 28 after a loss in 1977. He then became an ordained minister before returning in 1987 at the age of 38. Seven years later, he recaptured the heavyweight title. It’s a great story of perseverance and prolonged excellence. So, it’s no wonder he was rooting for Brady. He had a career path that was relatable to Foreman’s.

“You get that chip on your shoulder that no one believes you can do it, especially the people that you really thought would believe in you, you realize they don’t believe in you,” Foreman said about dispelling the doubts.

“And that little extra chip you have on your shoulder makes you perform at a Superman’s level. That extra chip on your shoulder that no one believes, everybody thought that was the end of you, gives you Superman strength.”

Foreman came back to boxing in 1987, much to the dismay of the boxing community. Many pundits at the time thought he couldn’t do it and that it was just a media stunt. But he put his head down, ignored the noise, and eventually was rewarded with a heavyweight title. It must have felt satisfying to rub the title in the faces of those who didn’t believe in him.

Foreman even believed that what he did during his career showed every athlete and analyst that 40 isn’t the end-all-be-all for an athletic career.

“Really proud when you see a guy like Brady now play in the Super Bowl and still in the sport,” Foreman said. “I know deep down that my accomplishment played a great part in that. ’Cause it’s in the mind of everyone. Even in management — ‘Ohhhh, the 40s not a death sentence anymore. I know now.’ What I accomplished wasn’t for me, it was for the whole world of sports. Changed everything.”

It’s great to know that even after his passing, Foreman’s career accomplishments will live on and inspire 40-plus-year-old athletes everywhere. Since he accomplished the feat, many other modern-day athletes have played at the age of 40 and experienced success as well. Serena Williams, Roger Federer, Tiger Woods, and Jerry Rice all come to mind.

We will remember George for more than just his Hall of Fame boxing career and the Foreman Grill. He will also be remembered for making older athletes believe they can still compete. After all, it’s not just about athletic ability in sports. The mental game is more important than anything. And it can only develop with age.