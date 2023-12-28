“He Circumcises Kids in Vietnam or Something”: Julian Edelman’s Dramatic But Truthful Take on Tim Tebow Leaves Bett Kreischer in Splits

Julian Edelman and Bret Kreischer discussed Tim Tebow in a conversation about likable players who might not seem exceptional on “Games with Names.” Edelman then shared a surprising fact after detailing that Tebow is known for his charitable work even after retiring from the NFL. He revealed that his charitable work included circumcisions for kids in the Philippines. Kreischer’s reaction was disbelief because Julian revealed an unexpected side of the former football player to him.

“He circumcises kids in Vietnam or something,” Julian stated.

Bret responded humorously, saying, “That seems like a hobby,” as the podcast panelists engaged in light-hearted banter. Julian on the other hand shared a personal note, mentioning his own circumcision as a Jew and expressed some bemusement about Tebow’s unique charitable endeavor.

However, he acknowledged Tebow’s likely intention to support children in preventing infections and playfully added, “Tebow was Tebowing.”

Fans have long seen Tim Tebow as the epitome of everything positive in college football. The two-time national champion and Heisman Trophy winner embodied dream values for coaches. Tebow mesmerized the college football scene during his tenure with the Gators with leadership and a distinctive skill set.

Although his NFL career didn’t quite reach the same heights even after being regarded as one of the best at the collegiate level. The fans were taken aback by the unexpected news of Tim Tebow’s trip to the Philippines.

That being said, Julian Edelman also shared an amusing anecdote from their training camp, recalling a teammate, Niko Koutouvides. He added he was known for joking around with everyone, including Tom Brady. Once Niko approached Tebow and asked about the rumored claim that he doesn’t engage in self-pleasure. Tebow, with a subtle smile, said “yeah.”

Inside Tim Tebow’ Dedication to Changing Lives in the Philippines

Tim Tebow dedicated much of his college free time to medical mission trips. Post-college he made a trip to his birthplace, Philippines. Tebow participated in clinics in impoverished villages, assisting with dental procedures, cyst removals, and even circumcisions for underprivileged children.

Tebow played a crucial role in caring for over 250 locals who had walked miles to receive medical and dental procedures during a weeklong trip to an orphanage in Southeast Asia, organized by his father’s ministry. The former quarterback’s commitment to humanitarian efforts left a lasting impact despite lacking formal surgical training. He said, per Orlando Sentinel:

“The first time, it was nerve-racking. Hands were shaking a little bit. I mean, I’m cutting somebody. You can’t do those kinds of things in the United States. But those people really needed the surgeries. We needed to help them.”

Tim Tebow’s original role was to preach to the crowd before medical procedures in his birthplace. However, as the day progressed, his curiosity led him to assist the Filipino doctors and his friend Richard “R.B.” Moleno, a UF graduate aspiring to be a doctor.

Starting as a helper, Tebow ran errands and held tools for the medics. As the day unfolded, he actively participated asking questions and eventually, wearing gloves and a mask. He laid his hands on surgical scissors, demonstrating a hands-on commitment to the medical mission.