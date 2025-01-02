“We Would’ve Won the Super Bowl in 2019 if He Would’ve Stayed”: Julian Edelman on Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown dropped jaws with his intense practice sessions and work ethic, but it was his antics that cost him what could have been a lengthy and legendary career. Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman even believes the New England Patriots would have won it all in 2019 (Super Bowl LIV) if they had been able to keep Brown on the team.

On Edelman’s podcast, Games With Names, he had nothing but praise for AB the year he was on the Pats. Edelman mentioned how Brown elevated the level of practice, and how badly Tom Brady wanted him on the team.

“We didn’t have a ball touch the ground when Antonio practiced,” Edelman recounted to Michael Bennett. “We had the best week of practice. Because he rose to the level of everyone else… Man, we would’ve won a Super Bowl in ’19 if he would’ve stayed.”

Brown had a tumultuous 2019 season that began with much excitement. He was first traded to and signed the highest-paying WR contract at the time with the then-Oakland Raiders.

However, they released him before the season started due to off-the-field issues, including Brown getting frostbite on his feet from cryotherapy. He was also involved in a dispute with the NFL over what helmet he could wear. The situation escalated when he had a confrontation with GM Mike Mayock, leading to his release, but he was quickly scooped up by the Patriots.

AB played just one game with Brady and the Pats, but what a game it was. Brown accounted for just four receptions for 56 yards and a TD, but it all occurred in the span of two back-to-back drives in the first half. It was looking like the Pats were back at it with their antics. But then reality struck.

Brown was eventually cut by the Pats after some threatening messages that he sent to a woman were revealed accusing him of sexual misconduct. He then began 2020 as a free agent and signed with Tampa Bay, where he eventually met back up with Brady and acquired his only career Super Bowl ring.

For Edelman, you can sense the “what could have been” when he recalls the season. It was his last productive one, as he produced 1117 yards on exactly 100 receptions. He also snuck into the end zone six times that year.

While Edelman’s production along with Brady and a solid run game got the Pats into the playoffs, their flaws showed in what would be Brady’s final game for the team. They lost 20-13 to a well-coached Tennessee Titans team behind Mike Vrabel and Derrick Henry. And that was that for Brady’s career in New England, and pretty much for Edelman’s as well.

Tom Brady’s last pass as a New England Patriot. (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/7FUOgyHbQo — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 17, 2020

Edelman tried to continue his career in 2020 in the life after Brady, and he even had a stellar 179-yard game in just his second appearance with a new QB, Cam Newton. But another leg injury, and then a stint with COVID-19, sent Edelman into retirement.

It is fun to imagine what could have been with Edelman and Brown as a duo. Brady needed the second option, and it showed throughout the 2019 season. Rob Gronkowski decided to retire, and the Pats suffered because of it. It goes to show that no matter how good a QB-WR tandem is, they need supporting cast members to reach elite status.