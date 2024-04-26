Weeks After Clarifying Brother’s Chug, Jason Kelce Enjoys NHL Playoffs Showcasing Intense Chugs

Mar 5, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland natives and NFL players Travis, right, and Jason Kelce celebrate after the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Boston Celtics during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

A few days ago, the video of Travis chugging a can of beer during what looked like their convocation ceremony made rounds on social media and he received a lot of flak for his behavior, with people calling it immature and childish.

However, as per Jason, it wasn’t their graduation ceremony but the end of a New Heights Live podcast that they hosted live at the University of Cincinnati to raise money for the University’s NIL. It was made to look like a convocation by the University, taking a jibe at Jason and Travis for not picking up their diplomas. Both of them, during an episode of New Heights, had already clarified that it wasn’t a real graduation. However, Travis’s abysmal chug was dunked on by his older brother.

Showing everyone how you really chug a beer, Jason posted a video of former Jets Center Nick Mangold, chugging beer from a can at a Rangers’ playoff game, with a caption praising Nick’s chugging technique and intensity and expressing his love for the NHL. One-time Super Bowl said,

“Beautiful!! @nickmangoldthe intensity of this chug and the sweater just take it to a whole other level, damn I love NHL playoffs!!”

Jason’s love for hockey stems from his playing the sport during his school days. Both he and Trav have talked about their love for the NHL many times on the podcast.

Jason Kelce NHL Connection

Jason Kelce is revered in Philadelphia for his love for the city and its sporting culture. Often seen wearing the orange of the Philadelphia Flyers, the NHL team based in the city, the 6-time First Team All-Pro Center’s love for hockey started when he was young and used to play the sport during his youth before switching to football completely.

During an earlier episode of the New Height podcast, the Super Bowl winner had the pleasure of laying his hands, kissing, and even hugging the holy grail of all trophies- the mighty Stanley Cup. However, keeping with the sacred tradition, he didn’t hoist the trophy, something which is only reserved for the winners. He even put Bennett, his youngest daughter inside the cup.

Now retired, he has the opportunity to watch the games regularly and even chug as many beers as he can. Both Travis and him have earned the right to live and enjoy their life any way they want.