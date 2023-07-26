Weeks After Signing $15,000,000 Ravens Deal, Odell Beckham Jr. Drops a Massive Statement About His NFL Future; “Going to Give it My All”

Who doesn’t love a comeback story? Something similar might be the case with Baltimore Ravens player Odell Beckham Jr. The star wide receiver. just a few weeks ago, set the NFL world ablaze after sealing a mammoth $15,000,000 deal with the Baltimore Ravens for just one season. However, it seems that OBJ is already contemplating what the future holds with regard to his NFL career, especially after his career-ending ACL injury followed by surgery that didn’t go well in 2020.

After a year-long hiatus from the gridiron, OBJ is back with a bang. He has now teamed up with the electrifying Lamar Jackson. Football fans are eagerly awaiting his jaw-dropping performance, as he vows to put on a spectacle. With uncertainty surrounding his future in the league, the 30-year-old athlete recently made a bold statement about his approach to the game.

Odell Beckham Jr.’s Resolve to Give His All in the 2023 Season

Odell Beckham Jr. is determined to prove his critics wrong, despite suggestions that he may be past his prime. Speaking to The Athletic’s Dan Pompei, Beckham expressed his eagerness to give it his all in what he considers to be an extremely important year for him.

He said, “I’m thinking like this is my last year. I’m going to give it my all this year. And then if something happens after that, we can go from there.” Having faced numerous challenges in recent years, Beckham revealed that he went through tough times and, at one point, he even thought his career was over.

He made up his mind to continue playing and chose to return in the 2023 season after sitting out the previous year. During the offseason, Beckham was not initially considering the Baltimore Ravens as his top destination. Admitting his initial resistance, he said, “If I’m honest, there were other places I wanted to go. I wasn’t necessarily a Ravens fan because the Ravens always whipped my as*.”

However, the Ravens ultimately emerged as the highest bidder, offering him a one-season contract worth $15 million. Despite his reservations, Beckham turned to prayer for guidance. He considered the Ravens a premier organization, along with the opportunity to team up with quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Beckham felt a connection with Ravens coach John Harbaugh and relished the opportunity of playing for offensive coordinator Todd Monken. He believes that God led him to the right path, and ultimately guiding him to join the Ravens.

Overcoming Adversity: Odell Beckham Jr.’s Battle with Depression

Odell Beckham Jr. has openly shared the details of his battle with depression following Super Bowl LVI and the challenges he has faced in recent years. Despite the hardships, it is evident that he is determined to give his everything on the field. He has an unwavering fire burning within, to prove he still has it in him. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Beckham opened up about the struggles during the offseason.

“After the bowl, havin’ Zydn [son], battling depression, and being at such highs [and] lows at the same time put me in a really bad spot,” Beckham candidly wrote.

However, he firmly believes in the power of choice in life. His journey hasn’t been a walk on a rosebed, but Beckham chose to overcome his struggles. He vows to move forward and get out of the metaphorical mud. No wonder, his commitment to giving his all on and off the field, inspires fans as he aspires for a great comeback.