“Larry Bird Goes Up to MJ”: Josh Allen Recalls “The Last Dance” Moment with Patrick Mahomes

The fierce rivalry between Michael Jordan and Larry Bird has found its modern NFL counterpart in Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. Their competitive spirit echoes the legendary basketball duo, as revealed in a recent episode of Chris Long’s “Green Light” podcast.

Advertisement

The Bills quarterback shared a candid moment from after the 2020-21 AFC Championship game, where the Bills fell to the Chiefs 38-24. Inspired by a scene from “The Last Dance,” Allen approached Mahomes in the locker room, playfully mimicking Jordan’s iconic jab at Bird: “You b****, f*** you.”

The trash talk might hurt even more than the L #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/aZE8lf4nvg — ESPN (@espn) May 18, 2020

“The Last Dance came out before that season, that COVID year, and you know Larry Bird goes up to MJ, “You b****, **** you.” I saw him (Patrick Mahomes) in the locker room and I did the same thing. I was like, ‘What the h*ll.’” Josh Allen added. Although, even Allen missed out on the fact that it was Jordan who said the same to Bird, not vice-versa.

However, this exchange that Josh Allen recalled just highlights the respect and competitiveness between the two quarterbacks.

Even Chris Long drew parallels to the Jordan-Bird dynamic, pointing out how Allen and Mahomes are writing their names among the NFL’s elite just like Jordan and Bird did in the NBA.

The Bills’ quarterback also reflected on the Chiefs’ dominance, comparing it to the Patriots’ dynasty. Allen recognizes the challenge ahead, seeing himself as the potential David to the Chiefs’ Goliath. He understands the narrative power of potentially being the one to halt the Chiefs’ reign this upcoming season.

And just as the fans have seen for years now, the matchups between Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes promise to deliver the same electricity that made Jordan and Bird’s battles legendary.

“Everything Happens For a Reason”: Allen Recaps Playoff Loss Against the Chiefs

The rivalry between Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes has already produced instant classics but none is more memorable than the 2021-22 AFC Divisional Round game. It is a game that is etched in NFL history for its dramatic finish, known as the “13-second” game.

In that game, Mahomes orchestrated a drive for the ages with the Bills leading 36-33 and only 13 seconds left on the clock. His efforts set up Harrison Butker’s game-tying 49-yard field goal, forcing overtime. The Chiefs won the coin toss, scored, and clinched victory without Allen touching the ball – a result of the NFL’s then-controversial overtime rules.

When Chris Long asked Allen about that gut-wrenching loss, the Bills quarterback showed remarkable perspective, as he said,

“I didn’t sleep too bad knowing I left everything that I had on the field,” Josh added, “It was one of the more wild experiences of my life and that moment, that flow state I was in and just I was here the entire time. Up until the last touchdown to Gabe, that’s when I kind of let loose.”

It showed how Josh Allen has had a mature outlook since that loss, “It’s unfortunate how it ended. Everything happens for a reason.”

This philosophy, which Allen often shares with teammates, speaks to his growth as a leader. He now focuses on enjoying the process and trusting in destiny, a mindset that’s surely helped him bounce back from tough losses.