Weeks Before Boasting $4,100,000 in NIL Valuation, Deion Sanders’ Son Shedeur Gifted $45,000 Worth Equipments to Youth Organization in Denver

Sep 9, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) walks off the field at the end of the second quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Deion Sanders’ son Shedeur Sanders is pacing up to the top as a star quarterback in the NCAA. After playing just two games in the season, he has already influenced fans and analysts enough that his NIL Valuation has shot up to $4,100,000. Moreover, he has been in the news for his acts of philanthropy as well. Just weeks ago, he helped a local youth organization by gifting them $45,000 worth of equipment.

Shedeur is a hot entity in the football world right now, just like his father Deion Sanders. The father-son duo has already changed the landscape of college football in Colorado and the trend is only going to see an uptick in the coming few months. That said, the Sanders family has provided the community of Colorado with more than what anyone would have expected.

Shedeur Sanders Gifted $45,000 in Equipment To a Youth Organization In Denver

Coach Prime‘s quarterback son has an NIL value which is more than many NFL players’ salary. However, he is only giving back to the community that is giving him the recognition and love he deserves. His impact on the team is certainly huge, but his impact on the kids of the community is something that not many student-athletes realize.

The Buffs QB teamed up with Gatorade to help the N.E.D. Falcons youth organization which is situated in Denver. His generosity helped the kids get proper football equipment and a lifetime memory. Reflecting on the same, Shedeur Sanders said, per Buffzone,

“Sometimes as a college athlete, you forget the impact you have on kids,” . “I was a kid and I remember looking up to Justin Fields and just talking to him here or there. That’s still my favorite player. So just coming out here and even the kids just recognizing me, that means a lot to me.”

“I’ve been talking to my dad about it just in general. I want to give back to the kids. We talked to a brand, and we were finally able to do that,” he added. Needless to say, such acts of generosity will only help young Sanders gain more popularity in the near future.

Shedeur’s Massive $4,100,000 NIL Valuation

The 21-year-old has seen a stark increase in his NIL valuation. Before his first game against TCU, his valuation was set at $1.3 million. Now it has grown to $4.1 million after just two games. In fact, he is not alone from the Buffs roster to bag big NIL money as Travis Hunter too is at $1.8 million.

With his impressive run, Shedeur is also impressing analysts as many believe that he would be a first-round pick in the NFL. Shedeur is certainly becoming a role model for the kids of Colorado and an influence for many people as he is driving crowds to home games after years of drought.