Shannon Sharpe Blasts Travis Kelce for Attending World Series Game in the Middle of the Season; “It Was in Texas, He Lives in Kansas City”

The Denver Broncos broke their 16-game losing streak against the AFC West rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite freezing temperatures in Denver due to a massive overnight snowstorm, Russell Wilson shone with three touchdowns in the Broncos’ 24-9 win. They celebrated triumphantly, drawing attention to Travis Kelce, who was recently spotted at a World Series game.

In the NightCap Podcast episode, Shannon expressed skepticism about Travis Kelce attending a baseball game before the crucial game against Denver in the middle of the season. The video board featured the Kansas City Chiefs tight end during Game 1 of the World Series, where the Texas Rangers faced the Arizona Diamondback, a sight that did not impress Shannon Sharpe.

Shannon Sharpe Slams Travis Kelce for Texas Trip Before Broncos Clash

NFL Legend Shannon Sharpe expressed his displeasure with Travis Kelce’s trip to Texas. Sharpe believed that if the star tight end had returned on Saturday and performed exceptionally on Sunday, the narrative would have been different. With the Broncos ending the Chief’s 16-game winning streak, the spotlight turned to Kelce, who attended Game 1 on the World Series a day before the crucial Broncos vs Chiefs game.

Sharpe labeled Kelce’s presence in Arlington, Texas, on Friday as a “horrible look.” Upon Chad Johnson’s questions related to why fingers point toward Travis Kelce. Shannon added:

“It’s the middle of the season! It was in Texas. He lives in Kansas City. It’s an awful look. It’s a terrible look. Come on Ocho! That’s a horrible look. I’m not saying it’s a bad look. I’m saying it’s a horrible look. And Travis is my guy! But it’s not a good look.”

Shannon Sharpe strongly criticized Travis Kelce for attending the Game in Arlington, emphasizing that the situation would have been different if it had been in Kansas City. Sharpe found it problematic that Kelce took a plane to Arlington with a Sunday daytime game ahead, labeling it a terrible and awful look.

He pointed out that even during bye weeks, NFL players are expected to rest on Fridays, and coaches emphasize the importance of staying off their feet. However, Chad Ochoconco Johnson felt Shannon Sharpe’s analysis was too hard on Travis and the trip could have been a mental reset for him.

Ocho Presents a Differing Take

Chad Ochocinco and Shannon Sharpe held opposing views on Travis Kelce’s actions. Ochocinco argued that Kelce, owing to his consistent NFL performance, deserved leeway for a mental reset, even if it meant attending a World Series Game on a Friday night before a Sunday afternoon game. However, Travis’ subpar performance in the loss to Denver, where the team failed to score a touchdown for the first time since 2021, raised questions and added weight to Unc’s argument. However, Ocho defended Kelce,

“Because of the caliber of the player, Travis Kelce has more leniency to do something like that on a Friday, to have a mental reset, to go enjoy a World Series Game and be able to come back and perform. Because, you know, what you get from him, week in and week out, Baby!”

Ochocinco defended Kelce, emphasizing his exceptional contributions and suggesting that his performance allowed him certain privileges. Sharpe, in response, pointed out that as a leader, he never sought privileges that could be perceived by the team as favoritism, as it could lead to resentment among teammates. He signaled Travis to act accordingly, being a leader for the KC Chiefs.