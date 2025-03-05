‘Cow Tongue Tacos to Pig Brain’; When Jonah Jackson & Kevin Dotson Shared Their Nastiest Food Stories

Commanders WR Deebo Samuel has been under fire lately for his poor diet and fitness, and rightly so. In football, what players fuel up with off the field can impact what they do on it. While this has led athletes to be mindful of their calories and meals, LA Rams guard Jonah Jackson and OL Kevin Dotson think differently.

As a lineman, if you can’t hold your ground with a defender in your grasp, you won’t keep your job. That’s why loading up on nutrition — and plenty of calories — is a must for players like Jackson and Dotson.

But sticking to the same meals day after day gets old fast, which is why they like to experiment. And those experiments have led them to some of the strangest food experiences imaginable. From cow tongue tacos to pig brain, the duo has truly pushed the limits of ‘culinary curiosity’.

In Jackson and Dotson’s recent appearance on the LA Rams’ YouTube channel, the duo was asked to reveal some of the nastiest and weirdest food items they have ever eaten. Jackson started the proceedings by noting that he has had some frog legs.

Weirdly enough, Jackson also admitted having raw steak tartare, while hilariously revealing that cricket bugs and McDonald’s Fish Filet are where he draws the line.

“I’ve had some frog legs, um… cricket bugs… that’s not up my alley. I’ve eaten raw stuff before, like tartare. I’d say I have a mature palate—I eat like a grown-up. I’m not saying no to anything… well, except for Fish Filet.”

Jackson, however, soon clarified that he has no issues with seafood by sharing his latest culinary discovery at a West Hollywood eatery called Salty Girl. Over there, the Rams guard was introduced to a dish called — tinned fish. “You ever heard of tinned fish? It’s the new thing. They prepare it with ricotta, a little Calabrian chili jam—it’s fire,” said Johnson.

Weirdly enough, Kevin Dotson’s food choices made Jonah Jackson’s experiences sound normal. “I try to eat the weirdest thing on the menu every time I go somewhere,” he admitted. Unfortunately for the Rams OT, his curiosity hasn’t always borne the best results.

For instance, the Louisiana alum and his family once decided to order duck tongue and pig brain from a hot pot place in Dallas. Yes, you read that right. Anyway, as expected, the food tasted exactly as advertised—unusual and nasty.

“I can’t get the taste out of my head. The pig brain? Think of the nastiest thing you’ve ever tasted in your life, but then put that in a peanut butter-like form. When you put it in your mouth, it just spreads and stays.”

Just when host Quentin Lake thought we’d left the worst behind, Jonah Jackson stunned him by asking Dotson if he had ever had cow tongue tacos. Hilariously enough, not only did the OT say yes to the question, but the duo also agreed on how good it tasted.

For long-time fans of Jonah Jackson, his recent admission may come as a slight surprise. Back in 2021, the Pro Bowler had opened up about his diet, which consisted of cold brew, eggs, and lean protein, while noting that his lunch and dinner were a balanced mix of protein, carbs, and veggies.

The real question now remains: will he take Dotson’s challenge and try pig brain next?