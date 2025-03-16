“All I Need Is 10 Minutes”: Deion Sanders Expresses Genuine Interest to Meet Mexican Billionaire Carlos Slim

Jan 13, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes football head coach Deion Sanders cheers in the second half of the game against the USC Trojans at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Deion Sanders is a busy man. When he’s not coaching up his Colorado Buffaloes, he’s maintaining his investments. And no matter how well he’s doing, he’s never satisfied. He always, as LeBron James would put it, strives for greatness.

Part of this effort includes the occasional business trip. And earlier this year, Sanders spent a day in Mexico doing just that. But he wasn’t content to just monitor the status of his current operations. He craved the opportunity to meet one of the world’s richest people: Carlos Slim.

Coach Prime expressed his desire on Darius Sanders’ travel vlog of the trip. Slim, a Mexico City native, is the richest person in Latin America. Deion knows Slim is a busy man, so didn’t want to take up much of his time. But he was eager to absorb some knowledge from the man with a net worth of $82 billion.

“I have a dream slash hope, all right? I want to meet Carlos Sim. If anybody can help me do that, I want to meet Carlos Sim. I know he’s out here somewhere… 10 minutes. All I need is 10 minutes.” – Deion Sanders

Slim’s actions have massive ramifications on the world’s trajectory. He was long expected to partner with Elon Musk on Starlink, but recently pulled his support to “invest in his own telecommunications infrastructure.” The move reportedly cost Musk $7 billion dollars.

Deion Sanders appreciates the opportunities life has brought him

Many people consider Deion Sanders a cocky and arrogant individual. These characteristics have at times been unfairly dealt upon his son, Shedeur Sanders, because of him. While there’s no denying the NFL Hall of Famer has a distinctive flair, he’s also grateful for everything that has come his way.

Moments after mentioning his aspirations about meeting Slim, he took in a glorious view of Mexico City. And while basking in that sight, he expressed his appreciation for his status and position in the world.

“This is straight up awesome. No matter what age and stage you’re in in life, you’ve got to be thankful, man. You can’t act like you’re there, like you deserve this… you got to be appreciative and thankful, have a spirit of thankfulness… God is so good.” – Deion Sanders

Sanders doesn’t leave the United States that frequently. He said he has only been there once, for a Dallas Cowboys preseason game against the Houston Oilers. That contest happens to be the most attended game in the league’s history. He has the funds to travel if he wished, but doesn’t feel the urge to, with one exception.

“I don’t go nowhere. I don’t have a favorite place besides the [United States]. But I do have a dream. I want to take my sons… to Colombia.” – Deion Sanders

With Shedeur and Shilo set to begin their NFL careers this year, time may be in short supply for such a trip right now. But with the resources he has, you can bet the trio will make their way to Colombia in the future. And while they’re there, you can be sure he will savor every second.