Weeks Before Committing to CU, 5-Star QB Julian “Ju Ju” Lewis Named His Dream Car and Dream NIL Deal

Oct 20, 2023; Carrollton, GA, USA; Carrollton Trojans quarterback Julian Lewis (10) watches on from the sidelines against the Westlake Lions during the first half at Grisham Stadium. The 15-year-old Carrollton High student has already committed to playing for the University of Southern California Trojans and has been considered one of the top high school quarterback prospects. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images

Deion Sanders and his recruiting team with the Colorado Buffaloes have done it again. Prior to Coach Prime’s arrival, a five-star recruit was a rarity in Boulder. Now, they’re the standard. The latest to hop on board is five-star quarterback recruit Julian “Ju Ju” Lewis out of Georgia.

Even before Lewis committed to Colorado, he appeared on Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders’ podcast, 2Legendary with Shedeur Sanders, back in early September. Whether this had any effect on the recruit’s decision to switch tracks from USC to Colorado is unclear.

Considering how big a recruit Lewis is, there’s no doubt he will be signing a hefty NIL deal once he arrives in Boulder. Lewis revealed to Sanders that once that happens, he already has his dream car in mind.

“I want a Demon 170… They stopped making them, 1,000 horsepower or something like that. I’ve seen some that cost 150 (thousand), but they got some miles on ’em, maybe 160, 170.”

Lewis originally committed to play his college ball at USC after his freshman year at Carrollton High School in Carrollton, Georgia. However, he de-committed from USC recently. On November 21, Lewis announced live on The Pat McAfee Show that he had made the decision to commit to CU as part of their 2025 class.

That said, during the interview a few weeks ago, the pair of highly-touted QBs discussed a range of topics. From comparing Texas football and Georgia football to Juju’s hair and the media criticism both players have faced early in their careers.

Julian Lewis’ dream NIL deal

One of the most important topics the pair covered was NIL deals. Shedeur Sanders has one of the most lucrative NIL portfolios in the nation, at $4.8 million, so he knows what he’s talking about.

But, so does Julian Lewis, who has been one of the first high school stars to take advantage of his high school football stardom with an NIL-type deal. He even told On3 Sports that he used some of the money to buy a car for his father.

But the deals he hopes to sign next while playing for the Colorado Buffaloes will no doubt dwarf what he was getting in high school at Carrollton. Sanders asked the man who is going to replace him as the Buffaloes’ QB next year what his dream endorsement deal would be, and Lewis only needed a second to think about it.

“Everyone wants that Jordan, Nike, I think every kid’s dream is getting a Nike deal… Texas had all that Lambo (Lamborghini) stuff going on, that stuff was cool. Stuff like that, that’s an eye catcher for a 16-year-old, you could be like, ‘oh, let me go get a Lambo.'”

Sanders’ older brother and co-host, Deion Sanders Jr., also spoke about why Lewis should listen and buy-in to what Shedeur is telling him when it comes to NIL deals. Shedeur has had massive success in the field of endorsement deals, including one with Mercedes-Benz.