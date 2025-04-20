After Julian Lewis, Another Colorado Freshman Flaunts His Diamond Chain, and CU Fans Are Loving It

Deion Sanders’ transformation of the Colorado Buffaloes from the nation’s laughing stock to one of the most hyped football programs should be a case study in itself.

Yes, it’s true that Coach Prime had some amazing talents like Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter to help his cause. But the fact that a five-star quarterback recruit like Julian Lewis and a four-star wide receiver prospect like Quentin Gibson are choosing Boulder over legacy programs this year speaks volumes about the Prime Effect.

And the best part? Not only are these new players helping Colorado maintain its powerhouse status, but they’re also enjoying themselves in the process. A glimpse of it was recently seen when Julian Lewis showed off his new iced-out Darth Vader chain on social media.

The 17-year-old quarterback prodigy’s social media display came shortly after he made headlines for being seen driving a Lamborghini Urus. However, it looks like Lewis isn’t the only one turning heads in Boulder, as Texas native and Colorado’s newest WR sensation, Quentin Gibson, has joined him in the spotlight.

The North Crowley alum officially enrolled at CU on the 21st of January this year. Since then, he has been amping up Buffs fans’ heartbeats and expectations with his breathtaking explosiveness and speed, as seen in his training videos.

This time, however, Gibson has gone viral, not for his on-field antics but for flexing his new “Q6” diamond chain, an ode to his initials and jersey number.

Colorado Freshman WR Quentin Gibson New “Q6” Chain : @taviancoleman1 pic.twitter.com/fxFlJm0yHD — We Coming (@SkoBuffsGoBuffs) April 19, 2025

Though Julian Lewis’ flex received unwarranted criticism from netizens, with some even questioning his priorities, the reception was very positive in Gibson’s case. In fact, most comments by “X” users expressed their happiness at seeing Colorado Buffaloes players enjoying their best lives with their NIL money.

“17 years old and loving life. I love it,” penned a Buffs fan. “Looks like CU got some NIL funds in,” joked another.

Others, meanwhile, urged Gibson to translate this same enthusiasm onto the field with his performance once the season begins. “Now time to produce on the field,” reminded an internet user.

The rest of the fans kept wondering how every Colorado player, from Shedeur to Lewis and now Gibson, is a fan of heavy diamond chains.

“At this point, I feel like a NIL deal comes with a guaranteed chain. Prime is hilarious.”

Quentin Gibson enters this season fresh off a senior year at North Crowley, where he racked up 93 receptions for 2,009 yards and 36 touchdowns, ranking ninth and fourth, respectively, in Texas state history. Add to that his Offensive MVP honors, and Gibson becomes an exciting talent for Coach Deion Sanders.

As things stand, it seems like half of Prime’s job is done, as Gibson’s latest jewelry shows he has fully embraced the typical flamboyance expected of a wide receiver. As for the rest, all eyes will be on the field in Boulder this season.