“Went Straight to my Billboards at Time Square”: Travis Hunter Reflects on His New York Trip

What was the highlight for Travis Hunter during his Heisman trip, apart from winning the ultimate college football honors? It was going to see his Heisman campaign billboards at Times Square.

As the newly minted Heisman winner sat down on ‘The Travis Hunter Show’ to talk about his NYC experience, he revealed the best thing he did in the big city:

“I went straight to my Billboards at Times Square to see both of my Billboards. That’s the best time.”

As a final push for his Heisman campaign, his team, the Buffs had posted a video of the two-way star lighting up huge billboards in New York City. In the video, Hunter could be signing autographs on the street for an Adidas fan event while being in awe of his own picture on the billboards.

One billboard included Hunter rocking the Heisman pose in an advertisement for Boost Mobile with the phrase “TRAVIS HUNTER IS HIM” written right below.

The other billboard featured the star lined up as both a receiver and a cornerback as if he were preparing to cover himself. Above him, the words read, “THE MOST OUTSTANDING PLAYER IN COLLEGE FOOTBALL.”

Although he loved his billboards, Hunter wasn’t a big fan of the Big Apple. He said NYC was not for him as it was too crowded and cold:

“It was aight. I’m not a New York guy ain’t gonna lie. Its too busy. And it was too cold for no reason.”

Hunter made history as he 80.14% of possible points for his Heisman win, the 11th-highest in Heisman Trophy history. He joined Michigan cornerback Charles Woodson (1997) as the only two full-time defensive players to claim the prize. It also marked only the fifth time this century that a quarterback didn’t win.

Hunter’s Heisman victory capped an unprecedented season awards, marking one of the most extraordinary runs in college football history. Alongside the prestigious Heisman Trophy, the Colorado Buffaloes star secured six additional awards, becoming the first player ever to take home seven different awards in a single season.