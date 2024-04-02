“What a Wild Move”: Pat McAfee & Team’s Intense Reaction to Packers Drafting Jordan Love in 2020 Is Worthy of a Revisit

When the Green Bay Packers drafted QB Jordan Love as the 26th overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft, the football world was stunned with disbelief. Even sportscaster Pat McAfee was taken aback—and during a live reaction to the draft on his show, the former punter didn’t hold back his feelings. With Aaron Rodgers still at the helm, it seemed odd to draft a quarterback, let alone trade up one.

Advertisement

As soon as the selection was announced, McAfee and his entire crew couldn’t help but burst into laughter. Staffer of the show Ty Schmit, who is a known Cheesehead, even walked out of the booth just out of frustration.

They questioned the logic behind the Packers trading their 30th pick and a fourth-round selection to the Miami Dolphins for the 26th pick only to choose Jordan Love in the NFL draft. It made no sense to them, especially since the Packers had made it to the NFC Championship a year prior under A-Rod.

Advertisement

Adding to the conversation, former Packers linebacker AJ Hawk provided insight into the long-term strategy behind the move. He emphasized the importance of planning for the future and felt it could have been one of the club’s strategies. However, with Rodgers having four years left in his contract, and showing no sign of slowing down or retiring, McAfee remained skeptical about the whole deal.

“What a wild move for the Green Bay Packers here…. Aaron, what has three or four years left on his deal. Doesn’t make any sense to me. Jordan love. congratulations, you get a chance to watch and learn from Aaron Rodgers,” McAfee remarked.

Additionally, the ex-Colts man and his team felt that the Packers should have waited for future NFL drafts to pick a quarterback, instead of choosing Love as a backup. They also questioned Love’s performance stats from his last season at Utah State where he, as per Sports Reference, recorded 3,402 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions, with a passing percentage of 61.9% in 13 games.

In hindsight, most people would have responded similarly. But fate had a surprise in store. In 2023, the Packers traded Rodgers, who had been with them for 18 seasons, to the New York Jets. Instead of bringing in a new quarterback, they opted to let Jordan Love take the reins after he spent two seasons learning behind Rodgers.

Advertisement

Jordan Love’s Stellar Debut Season as a Starter

Despite the initial uncertainty surrounding his selection, Jordan Love proved himself worthy of the spotlight. In the 2023 season, as per Pro Football Reference, he started all 17 games, securing a solid 9-8 record. The former Aggies completed 372 out of 579 passes, racking up an impressive 4,159 yards with 32 touchdowns and just 11 interceptions. With his remarkable performances, Love led the Green Bay Packers to the playoffs in his debut season as a starter.

Facing the tough Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card Round, Love went head-to-head with MVP contender Dak Prescott. Despite the challenge, Love played exceptionally well, securing a 48-32 victory and advancing to the Divisional Round. Although their playoff journey ended against the San Francisco 49ers, losing by just three points, Love’s efforts earned him the trust of Packers fans.