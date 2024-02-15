What Did Kansas City Mayor Say About Reports Suggesting Taylor Swift Will Not Be Attending Super Bowl Parade?

January 11, 2024: Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves, center, walks out with Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas after a press conference at Kansas City Police Department Headquarters on Wednesday. Chief Graves addressed violent crime trends in 2023 and outlined safety measures for the upcoming year. – ZUMAm67_ 20240111_zaf_m67_006 Copyright: xEmilyxCurielx

The Kansas City Chiefs parade turned into a tragedy as 22 people, including children, were injured and 1 victim passed away. As the rally came to an end, shooters fired at the crowds in a mass shooting, forcing the crowds to disperse. Amidst all this, something that the New York Post had published about Taylor Swift and the parade has added intrigue to this story.

In a post, the New York Post suggested that the KC authorities ‘might have’ asked Taylor Swift to skip the Super Bowl parade. However, as the news set the internet ablaze, Quinton Lucas, the Kansas City mayor came to the authorities’ rescue to dispel panic. He swiftly put an end to the rumors encouraged everyone to attend, and assured safety and security.

“Just had a great chat with @kcpolice Chief Graves. We’re enchanted to welcome everyone to tomorrow’s parade and the women and men of our police department are prepared to keep all safe,” Mayor Lucas stated in his emphatic tweet.

However, as we know, despite the presence of 800 officials on the parade ROUTE, a terrible tragedy occurred. According to KCUR, the City Manager of Kansas City “hinted” that he had told Taylor Swift’s representatives that the city is not equipped to handle the extra traffic the mega popstar’s attendance may bring.

A Terrible Tragedy Strikes Kansas City

Thousands of people attended the parade which had the city ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone. However, Taylor Swift’s glaring absence made headlines as she is Australia bound for the next leg of her Eras Tour.

As the Chiefs players’ rally came to a close near the Union Station, the mass shooting occurred, injuring more than 20 people. Kansas City Radio DJ Lisa Lopez sadly passed away. According to the KC Police, three suspects have been apprehended in relation to the shootings. Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce extended their condolences and prayers to the community and the victims.