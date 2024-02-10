What Did Patrick Mahomes Say About Taylor Swift Before Super Bowl LVIII?

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany have grown closer to Taylor Swift in the past few months, particularly since her romantic involvement with Chiefs TE Travis Kelce began. She has been spotted alongside the pop sensation in the suite, celebrating the Chiefs’ wins and losses in 12 games this season.

Despite becoming the target of some football chads and brads, Brittany has garnered praise from Swifties for embracing TayTay and standing up for her against critics. The two have developed a strong rapport, often seen sharing hugs and special handshakes. The two have even met outside of the arena with Brittany accompanying the fourteen-time Grammy winner on her birthday, and the duo roamed the streets of New York hand in hand.

During a recent interview, the two-time MVP was asked about his wife Brittany’s friendship with Taylor Swift and what he learned about the fourteen-time Grammy winner in a short space of time. Patrick expressed that the Blank Space songstress and his wife are both “great people” and are frequently discussing how to make the world a better place. He also voiced his appreciation that Brittany has been able to intertwine with Taylor uniquely and intimately.

Mahomes also said that his trustee target and best friend, Travis, has enjoyed life being part of such a happy and fulfilling relationship. It has only been joyous for Mahomes to watch their relationship blossom. He is also very glad that Kelce is always beaming with joy.

“He is enjoying just being able to be in a great relationship. And also be able to play great football. It’s been cool to watch and be able to be a little bit part of,” Mahomes said. “It’s been a heck of a season, a heck of a run and I am glad he is happy as he is.”

Even Patrick’s mother, Randi Mahomes, has chimed in on Brittany and TayTay’s quirky new friendship and had nothing but praise for Taylor.

What Did Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Say About Taylor Swift?

Randi Mahomes, the mother of Patrick Mahomes, had her say on the flourishing friendship between T-Swift and her daughter-in-law, Brittany. She believes that it’s hard meeting new and genuine people in their position, and it was very heartwarming for her to see them connect in such a short time. They are not just friends on the camera, as both of them interact with each other continuously in a wholesome manner. She said,

“It’s hard at this point to meet people that are true and real and they kind of found each other,” she gushed. “They really, I mean, talk all the time and they’re like, really good friends,” as per Page Six.

Randi also noted that she cannot imagine being the parent of someone like Taylor because of all the attention that comes with it. It is hard being a mother of a famous QB, but it would be harder being a parent of a global icon. She said,

“I thought Patrick, being my child, was a lot. Now I’m like, ‘Whoa, whoa I can only imagine [what her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, go through,” as per US Magazine.

Taylor has made a significant impact on the NFL and the Chiefs, both in terms of revenue and viewership. Her entanglement with the NFL has boosted the brand value of the Chiefs and the league by nearly $330 million, as per CBS 8. Her relationship with Kelce has single-handedly increased female viewership, especially among teenage girls. She has given fathers across America something to bond over with their daughters, which even Randi appreciated in the interview.

However, people are still angry with how NFL television is constantly panning the camera on Taylor Swift and giving her coverage, despite being fairly new in the football world, even though the number is quite small. The 49ers and Chiefs will play Super Bowl 58 on February 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET and even though it’s not official, Taylor will likely attend the biggest game of the season.