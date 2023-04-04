Amid S*xual Harassment Investigation, Has Jackson Mahomes Completely Disappeared From Social Media?

Jackson Mahomes is a well-known name among those who follow the NFL. Not for the right reasons though. As much as his brother, Patrick Mahomes, and his sister-in-law, Brittany Mathews, shower praises on him, the rest of the world sees him in a different light. However, after his recent antics landed him in serious trouble, his family seems to have taken things into their hands.

Jackson recently got himself in a load of trouble after a CCTV footage of him forcibly kissing a woman emerged on social media. The woman in the footage subsequently filed a case of harassment against Jackson, which the police are still investigating. By far, this is probably the biggest and the most serious offense that he might have done up until now.

Jackson Mahomes vanished from social media after harassment claims

Jackson Mahomes’ latest antics could have him potentially facing criminal charges, if he does get convicted. This is definitely not a good look for Patrick Mahomes, who is already establishing himself as the new face of the NFL. It doesn’t take a genius to realize that this could seriously hurt Patrick’s image as well. Maybe that is why Jackson has been missing from the social media scene since the incident.

1. Death

2. Taxes

3. Jackson mahomes riding his brothers coattails for Tik Tok content pic.twitter.com/KDvKNPag3g — John (@iam_johnw) February 13, 2023

This is not the first time Jackson has stayed away from social media, though. Reportedly, his family forced him into staying off of social media last year, to avoid being a distraction to his brother. When Patrick eventually won the Super Bowl, Jackson Mahomes was back on the scene. In this situation, though, one can expect his family to be a lot more strict with him.

Jackson did make a couple of brief appearances on social media

Jackson hasn’t been totally off of social media though and has had a couple of interactions online. One was him liking a tweet by his mother Randi Mahomes, who wrote, “Looking forward to meeting all the NFL moms at the draft and building relationships. Any mom with questions about this, don’t hesitate to reach out.”

The other brief appearance came in the form of a comment on Brittany Mathews’ post. It seems he has restricted himself to a rather passive presence on social media. With the investigations ongoing, one can expect this to continue for a while, if not forever. Will the Mahomes family finally hammer some sense into Jackson’s head? Or is this just another simple slap on the wrist for him?